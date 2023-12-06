Attorney Leidy Natalia Cuervo Tackles Breast Cancer While Advocating for Floridians
Leidy Natalia Cuervo: A Beacon of Hope and Resilience in Law and LifeMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an inspiring demonstration of resilience and dedication, Leidy Natalia Cuervo, a distinguished attorney at Klotzman Law Firm in Hollywood, Florida, has valiantly continued to represent her clients even while battling breast cancer. Diagnosed in March 2023, at just 33 years old, Leidy has undergone chemotherapy and is preparing for upcoming surgery and radiation treatments. Despite these challenges, she remains steadfast in her commitment to her clients and looks forward to a future free of cancer and full of professional growth.
A Career Defined by Dedication and Excellence
Leidy, a passionate advocate for individuals in personal injury cases throughout Florida, has over a decade of experience in the legal field. Her journey began as a legal assistant, transitioning into an accomplished attorney specializing in personal injury cases. Her skill and dedication have led to a track record of success against large insurance companies.
A Story of Hard Work and Achievement
Leidy's story is one of relentless hard work and achievement. She completed her undergraduate studies at Florida International University while working full-time, later earning her J.D. with honors from St. Thomas University School of Law. As a top 10% graduate and a first-generation Colombian-American, Leidy's fluency in English & Spanish enhances her ability to serve a diverse clientele.
Beyond the Courtroom
When not in the courtroom, Leidy is an avid cyclist, a world traveler, and a devoted family person. She shares her life with her two beloved dogs, Abigail and Francesca. Her hobbies and personal life reflect her multifaceted personality and her deep connection with her community.
Education and Recognitions
-St. Thomas University School of Law, J.D., 2017
-Florida International University, B.S., B.A. in Political Science, 2013
-Bar Admissions: Florida (2018), Southern District of Florida (2019)
-Awards: CALI Book Awards in Professional Responsibility, Florida Constitutional Law
Looking Forward
As Leidy Natalia Cuervo continues her treatment, she remains a beacon of hope and strength, both in her professional life and in her personal battle against cancer. Klotzman Law Firm stands proudly by her side, supporting her journey and celebrating her unwavering spirit.
