Nova Scotian Cookie Co to Delight Celebrities at DPA Pre Golden Globes Gift Suite with Travel Suitcase Shortbread Treats
DPA Pre Golden Globes Gift Suite is hosting an exclusive event at the renowned Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel featuring cookies from The Nova Scotian Cookie Co.
The Nova Scotian Cookie Company was founded as the perfect accompaniment to the warmth of Nova Scotia's welcoming culture. It stands as a testament to the company's ethos: "Give them our best!""HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In anticipation of one of the film industry's most glamorous nights, the DPA Pre Golden Globes Gift Suite will be hosting an exclusive event at the renowned Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.
Among the highlights of this year’s suite, The Nova Scotian Cookie Company will be presenting a unique gift: the NS Cookie Co Travel Suitcase.
This charming and innovative package, shaped like a miniature suitcase, contains a delightful assortment of 12 premium shortbread cookies, featuring original, blueberry, and chocolate chip flavors. Each Travel Suitcase comes with a special set of custom-designed Nova Scotia stickers, allowing the happy new owner to personalize their keepsake Canadian suitcase and use it to store trinkets and memories for years to come.
Crafted in the heart of Nova Scotia, these cookies are more than just a treat; they are a representation of the province’s rich culture and history of hospitality. The Nova Scotian Cookie Company’s commitment to quality and community is evident in every bite of these sumptuous cookies.
About The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc.
Baked with love right in Nova Scotia, The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc. crafts delightful shortbread treats, beautifully packaged in boxes that serve as cherished mementos of time spent in Canada’s Ocean Playground. The company's commitment to Nova Scotia is unwavering, with each product sold contributing to local causes and charities, ensuring a brighter future for the province.
In collaboration with social enterprise The Flower Cart Group, these uniquely Nova Scotian confections come to life. The Flower Cart Group, dedicated to promoting the participation of adults considered to have an intellectual disability through supported training and employment, handles the making and packing of these cookies.
Steeped in a tradition of heartwarming hospitality, The Nova Scotian Cookie Company was founded as the perfect accompaniment to the warmth of Nova Scotia's welcoming culture. It stands as a testament to the company's ethos: "Give them our best!"
The NS Cookie Co.’s Mission
The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc. aims to create products that allow Nova Scotians and their guests to tell a story of our Province, its people and places. Whether journeying home or venturing out into the world, the pride of this place is neatly tucked in each cookie box. The message is clear: "Give them our best!"
Discover the wonders of The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc.
