OPE JUGGERNAUTS TRAQLINE AND CONSTELLATION JOIN FORCES TO INTRODUCE DEALER+
Delivering Unprecedented Dealer Channel Data to the Outdoor Power Equipment Industry
Independent dealers represent over 22% of consumer dollars — a critical outdoor power equipment industry channel. TraQline Dealer+ delivers unprecedented detail on brands and models sold at dealers.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraQline®, the leading provider of modern market data solutions for the consumer durables industry, and Constellation, the largest family of software companies serving specialty dealer industries, recently introduced Dealer+™, the latest innovation joining TraQline’s suite of next-generation products.
— David Garcia - Director of National Accounts
Dealer+ is the Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) industry’s most comprehensive view of the independent power dealer market. By combining TraQline Durable IQ™ market intelligence and point-of-sale information from over 1,300 industry-leading independent dealers in the United States, Dealer+ provides brand and model share insights for the dealer market at a level previously unavailable within the industry.
“The independent dealer represents over 22% of dollars spent by consumers, so it is a critical channel for the outdoor power equipment industry. TraQline Dealer+ delivers unprecedented levels of detail about what brands and models are sold at dealers,” said David Garcia, Director of National Accounts at TraQline. “TraQline is thrilled to partner with Constellation to enhance their data, providing actionable insights that will empower the industry through an expanded view of the market and dealer channel.”
The data integrated within Dealer+ comes directly from Constellation’s POS systems (including Charter, Ideal, c-Systems, IDS, and more) and represents the most transactions of any OPE DMS - over 1 million OPE transactions annually. As a result, Dealer+ is the most complete picture of the United States dealer market, providing SKU and brand-level market share for all major brands. Subscribers may also analyze data by residential versus commercial segments, battery versus gas, price points, size of dealer, region, manufacturer, and more. Two years of historical data are included, and insights are available by month, quarter, and year.
TraQline Dealer+ officially launched at the 2023 Fall OPEI conference on September 20, 2023, and is now available to the OPE industry. The data will be available for nine categories of OPE products, including walk-behind mowers, riding mowers, ZTR, snow blowers, leaf blowers, line trimmers, hedge trimmers, and pressure washers.
“Constellation dealer data is the most extensive dataset available for the dealer market. The TraQline team understands OPE better than any insights provider in the industry,” said Dave Johnson, Vice President of Media Strategy at Constellation. “This partnership puts the two best sources of OPE information in a single place.”
To learn more, please visit https://traqline.com/dealer-plus/
About TraQline
TraQline® is the leading provider of modern market data solutions for the consumer durables industry. Powered by an innovative suite of solutions, TraQline delivers unparalleled insight into consumer behavior, preferences, and trends across a range of industries, including home appliances, home improvement, consumer electronics, and more. Trusted by businesses for more than 28 years, the company's comprehensive state-of-the-art data and analytics tools help users make informed decisions to drive growth in their business, inspire new advancements in product development, and develop impactful, efficient, and effective marketing and sales strategies. For more information, please visit TraQline.com.
Constellation Dealership Software Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), a publicly traded global technology company with 5B+ in consolidated revenues and a history of success spanning nearly three decades. Since 2008, Constellation Dealership Group has been buying and operating successful dealership software companies with prominent positions in niche markets. Today, Constellation is the largest family of software companies serving specialty dealer industries.
Eric Voyer
TraQline - The Stevenson Company
+1 502-271-5267
ericv@traqline.com