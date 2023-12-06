Flaxseed Market Size to Touch Around USD 2.3 billion 2031, Recording a CAGR of 3.9%– Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Rising utilization of flaxseed oil in diverse industries like cosmetics and pharmaceuticals contributes to market expansion in North America.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The North America flaxseed market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of flaxseed in North America are slated to total US$ 2.3 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Genetic modifications and breeding programs focusing on developing high-yielding flaxseed varieties resistant to pests and diseases stand out as significant contributors. These efforts ensure a consistent supply of quality flaxseed, bolstering market growth.

The recognition of flaxseed as a sustainable crop owing to its minimal environmental impact and low water requirements emerges as a critical driver. This sustainability aspect resonates with consumers seeking eco-friendly food options, thus boosting flaxseed's market presence.

Exploring flaxseed's potential in non-traditional segments like the textile industry for producing sustainable fabrics and biofuel production diversifies its usage, propelling market expansion beyond conventional applications.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Due to increased consumer preference for sustainability, organic flaxseed dominates the Nature segment in the North American flaxseed market.

The oil segment leads the North American flaxseed market due to its versatile applications in various industries and products.

The food & beverage industry, particularly in bakery & confectionery and nutraceuticals segments, leads the North American flaxseed market.

North America Flaxseed Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Due to its nutritional profile, increased consumer preference for plant-based foods and superfoods propels the North American flaxseed market.

Growing awareness of flaxseed's health benefits drives market demand and product innovation.

Rising applications in various industries like nutraceuticals and animal feed contribute to market expansion.

The adoption of flaxseed oil in cosmetics and industrial sectors diversifies its usage, influencing market growth positively.

Technological advancements in farming practices and genetic modifications ensure higher yields, fostering market sustainability and supply.

North America Flaxseed Market: Regional Profile

In the United States, the market is robust and driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers seeking natural, plant-based sources of nutrition.

Flaxseed's recognition as a superfood rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fibers propels its demand in various industries, particularly in functional foods, dietary supplements, and bakery products. The United States emphasizes innovation in flaxseed-derived products, contributing to the market's growth.

In Canada, flaxseed cultivation is significant, with the country being a major global producer. The market benefits from Canada's favorable agro-climatic conditions for flax cultivation, ensuring a steady supply.

The Canadian market focuses on high-quality flaxseed production, catering to domestic and international demands,with applications ranging from food and beverages to industrial uses.

The North American flaxseed market boasts a competitive landscape featuring major players like Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Richardson International Limited, and others. These industry leaders leverage extensive distribution networks, innovative product portfolios, and strategic collaborations within the food, nutraceutical, and industrial sectors.

Local and regional producers contribute significantly, offering specialty and organic flaxseed products. Intense competition prevails as companies focus on sustainability and quality assurance and meet evolving consumer demands for clean-label, nutrient-rich flaxseed, shaping a dynamic market landscape poised for continuous growth and innovation.

Product Portfolio

NOW Foods specializes in a diverse range of natural supplements, vitamins, minerals, and personal care products, emphasizing quality, sustainability, and affordability for health-conscious consumers seeking wellness solutions.

Bio Oils focuses on premium-quality flaxseed oils and related products, offering a variety of flax-based nutritional supplements and oils, prioritizing health and sustainability.

Zeghers Canada specializes in high-quality flaxseed products, providing premium flaxseed oil and seed varieties and catering to diverse industries and health-conscious consumers globally.

North America Flaxseed Market: Key Segments

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Type

Whole

Powder

Oil

Others

By End Use

Food & Beverage Industry

Dairy Products

Snacks & Cereals

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Others

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Retail/Household

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

By Country

The United States

Canada

