Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,054 in the last 365 days.

Purchase offer to holders of SFPs issued by Astaris S.p.A. (ex Astaldi S.p.A.) ISIN IT0005422925

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 2 November 2023, N+V AG launched a voluntary tender offer for participating financial instruments (the "SFPs") with ISIN IT0005422925 issued by Astaris S.p.A. (ex Astaldi S.p.A.). The offer was amended as of 1 December 2023.

Holders of SFPs ISIN IT0005422925 are invited to participate in the offer published by N+V AG.

Detailed information is available at www.nv.ag or can be requested by e-mail kontakt@nv.ag


You just read:

Purchase offer to holders of SFPs issued by Astaris S.p.A. (ex Astaldi S.p.A.) ISIN IT0005422925

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more