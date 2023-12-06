Purchase offer to holders of SFPs issued by Astaris S.p.A. (ex Astaldi S.p.A.) ISIN IT0005422925

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 2 November 2023, N+V AG launched a voluntary tender offer for participating financial instruments (the "SFPs") with ISIN IT0005422925 issued by Astaris S.p.A. (ex Astaldi S.p.A.). The offer was amended as of 1 December 2023.

Holders of SFPs ISIN IT0005422925 are invited to participate in the offer published by N+V AG.

Detailed information is available at www.nv.ag or can be requested by e-mail kontakt@nv.ag