Atos Group strengthens management team to lead transformation

Tech sector specialist Carlo d’Asaro Biondo appointed Group General Manager in charge of business operations, commercial development and business efficiency.

Paris, France, December 6, 2023 – Atos Group, a global leader in digital transformation, announces today the strengthening of its management team to secure the delivery of the Group strategy and its business objectives. Yves Bernaert, CEO of Atos Group, is appointing Carlo d’Asaro Biondo as Group General Manager in charge of running the business operations for the Group’s 2024 transformation period. Carlo has stepped down from the Atos Board of Directors to become an executive of the Group.

Carlo will bring deep industry knowledge and will focus on the achievement of the business objectives, running commercial development and business efficiency across the Group.

Yves Bernaert, Chief Executive Officer of Atos Group, said: “With the arrival of Carlo, we are strengthening our senior management team. I am confident the Atos Group will meet its stated objectives to ensure its future success. We remain focused on the Group’s transformation and our priority strategic actions. I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all the Atos Group leaders and their teams who drive our business to provide our clients with the best services.”

***

Biography of Carlo d’Asaro Biondo

Having dual French and Italian nationality, 58 years old Carlo d’Asaro Biondo has spent more than 30 years in between technology, telecoms and media, at the crossing between digital technology, enterprises and political institutions.

He started his career as a management consultant in Italy. Carlo held multiple executives’ positions: KPMG Consulting (CEO France), Unisys Media (MD Europe), AOL (CEO France and President Europe) and Lagardère Interactive (CEO International).

From 2009 to 2020, at Google (Alphabet), he was successively SEEMEA (Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) President Operations and EMEA President for Partnerships and Strategic relationships.

From 2020 to 2022, he served as SVP of Partnerships and Alliances at TIM spa (former Telecom Italia) and founding CEO of Noovle spa, i.e., Tim cloud and IT activities based on a partnership with Google.

Today serving as a Senior Advisor at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Carlo d’Asaro Biondo also supports investment funds in acquisition due diligence and tech related expertise. Since 2018 he is Board Member of the NGO Optic-Humana Technology and since 2023, he is Board member of Poste Italiane (member of the risk and audit committee and chairs the Remunerations Committee). Since August 1st, 2023, he was an independent director at the Atos SE Board of Directors.

Carlo graduated in Economics and Business from the La Sapienza University of Rome and he and his wife Nathalie have 5 children.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. As the European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Media relations – globalprteam@atos.net

Investor relations – investors@atos.net

Attachment