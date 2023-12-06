Submit Release
Safety Shot Has Officially Launched

Groundbreaking Drink for Rapid Recovery and Clarity In Stores Now

We are more than a product; this is a revolution.”
— Brian John, CEO of Safety Shot
JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on earth that helps you feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting brain clarity is now officially available for purchase. The groundbreaking drink that made hundreds of national and international headlines even before launch, is now available and set to be the biggest disruption in the drink market to date.

Sports’ superstars like former NFL player Mike Pouncey, mixed martial artist Héctor Lombard have all enthusiastically endorsed the functional and game changing drink and there are more celebrities about to endorse Safety Shot now that it’s available for purchase.

All this attention and eyes on our drink even before it hit store shelves, is a testament to our product,” said Brian John, the visionary behind Safety Shot. "We are more than a product; this is a revolution. Now that the drink is available, we are excited because people can actually try it instead of just reading about it ” John said. A PhD Chemist Dr. Glynn Wilson said the ingredients in the drink are like no other. “I’ve studied the biochemistry of this drink from the inside out and the results are clear, there is nothing else like it on the market. We can’t wait for people to try it. Because drinking Safety Shot, is believing in Safety Shot.”

The drink works through a rapid recovery process, coating the lining of your stomach to stop more alcohol absorption while in turn hydrating your body and replenishing it with vitamins and minerals and electrolytes backed by science. Safety Shot is also a nootropic drink, meaning it gives you brain clarity and focus without any jitters.

Safety Shot also made waves weeks ago as the official title sponsor of “A Special Private Evening with Luke Bryan”, a Save our Musicians charity event in Jupiter, Florida. Thousands of concert goers were treated to free samples of Safety Shot and the brand and logo were on prominent display. “More than 2000 people tried it at the Luke Bryan concert to rave reviews! So, all I say to people now is just try it once and you will feel and know the difference,” John reiterated enthusiastically.

Safety Shot is now available on Amazon and at drinksafetyshot.com

Consumption of this product does not guarantee that your body will metabolize alcohol faster or that the product will lower your blood alcohol level. The effect of this product varies from person to person. We do NOT endorse drinking and driving EVER. Safety Shot should NEVER be used to drink and drive.

