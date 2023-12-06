Private Equity Market- Gearing Up For A Promising Future - Expected To Reach US $ 1,458.59 Billion by 2030

Private Equity Market

The global Private Equity market size was worth USD 694.97 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,458.59 billion by 2030

The global Private Equity market size was worth USD 694.97 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,458.59 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.71% over the forecast period. The report analyzes the private equity market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the private equity market.

Private Equity Market Developments

• In September 2022, Nonantum Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity fund, announced today the purchase of LJP Waste Solutions ("LJP") from Aperion Management. LJP is a significant regional provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services, specializing in zero landfill and waste-to-energy solutions.

• In August 2022, For the acquisition of IndiaIdeas.com Limited (BillDesk), Indian law firm Trilegal served as the only counsel to global consumer internet group and technology investor Prosus Ventures and PayU India. It is India's largest-ever acquisition in the digital payments market, valued at USD 4.7 billion.

Private Equity Market’s Top Driver

Global increase in private equity activities to drive market growth

The market for private equity is expanding significantly due to the global increase in private equity activities. The private equity business is regarded as a major source of finance for buyouts among start-up companies, private middle-market companies, financial distress companies, and public companies. In the last 15 years, it has been the fastest-expanding corporate finance market. Furthermore, private equity firms have recently shifted their focus to the acquisition of entire public corporations to accelerate expansion. Various variables, including a strong emphasis on cash flow, margin improvement, and flexible strict public sector regulations, fuel the private equity market's ability to provide high returns.

Private Equity Market: Regional Landscape

North America dominated the Private Equity market in 2022

A variety of reasons have led to North America's supremacy in the private equity sector. Many of the top private equity firms in the world are based in North America. These companies are appealing to both domestic and foreign investors because they have a proven track record of providing returns for their capital. Moreover, there is a sizable and varied pool of investment targets in North America. This covers businesses of all shapes and sizes, from Fortune 500 firms to start-ups. There is a significant innovation and entrepreneurial culture in North America. For private equity firms, this generates a pipeline of fresh investment opportunities.

Private Equity Market Top Players: Advent International, TPG Inc., KKR & Co. Inc., Apollo Global Management, Inc., Neuberger Berman Group LLC, Blackstone Inc., EnCap Investments, Carlyle Group, Warburg Pincus LLC, CVC Capital Partners.

Private Equity Market: Segmentation

The global private equity market has been segmented into fund type, sector, and investment size.

Based on fund type, buyout, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, and other are segments of the global Private Equity market. The buyout segment dominated the market in 2022. Buyout funds invest in mature companies, often purchasing a controlling share with the goal of improving the business and departing at a greater multiple. There are several reasons why buyout funds constitute the largest component of the private equity market. For instance, they are often seen as less hazardous than other private equity techniques, such as venture capital, which invests in early-stage companies. Second, buyout funds have typically provided investors with substantial returns. Finally, buyout firms are frequently able to leverage debt to finance their investments, which can increase their returns. The Carlyle Group, KKR, and Blackstone Group are a few of the biggest buyout funds in the world. These businesses have raised billions of dollars in money and have made investments in a variety of businesses, such as Hilton Worldwide, Kraft Foods, and Nexen Petroleum.

Based on sector, the market is classified into technology (software), healthcare, real estate and services, financial services, industrials, consumer & retail, energy & power, media & entertainment, telecom, and others. In 2022, the technology processing category dominated the global market. Private equity investors are drawn to software companies for a variety of reasons. First of all, they frequently have recurring revenue streams and tremendous development potential. Second, they frequently don't need a lot of capital upfront to grow because they are asset-light enterprises. Third, it can be quite simple to scale software enterprises. These incentives have led private equity firms to make significant investments in the software industry in recent years. Private equity firms made $675 billion in investments in the global tech sector in 2022, with a large share of that money going to software start-ups.

Based on investment size, the market is classified into large-cap, upper-middle market, lower-middle market, and real estate source. In 2022, the large-cap category dominated the global market. A significant source of funding and expertise for big businesses is the large-cap private equity market. Additionally, it might be an excellent approach for investors to learn more about the companies' prospects for expansion. Additionally, private equity corporations engage in large-cap companies for a variety of reasons, such as to increase returns, diversify their portfolios, and obtain access to scarce investment possibilities.

