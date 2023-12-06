Inspiro and Microsoft Continue to Elevate the Philippine BPO Industry through Cloud Technology

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking partnership, Inspiro and Microsoft are joining forces to create innovative solutions using Microsoft technology. Inspired by a shared vision to enhance customer experiences, boost employee productivity, and unlock new business opportunities, both organizations celebrate significant milestones and eagerly look toward the future.

Inspiro has been a leading force in the Philippines for over two decades, employing over 12,000 experts and providing top-notch customer experience solutions to global brands. Their diverse services, including CX strategy and consulting, CX management, and digital CX, cater to clients across industries like telecommunications, finance, retail, and healthcare.

Since the partnership was announced in 2022, Inspiro has harnessed Microsoft’s revolutionary tools, including Azure cloud services, Power BI, Windows Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Teams. These cutting-edge solutions have propelled Inspiro to the forefront of the industry, elevating its services and establishing its Philippine operations as a center of excellence.

“Together with Microsoft, we are proud to announce the successful update on our digital transformation program,” said Yuji Hamamoto, President and CEO of Inspiro. “By integrating Microsoft Azure, we can now access data-driven insights that empower us to make informed decisions and drive overall growth.”

In just one year, Inspiro has undergone a remarkable transformation, leveraging Microsoft technology across various departments to improve the efficiency of its Operations and Support Groups. The company’s Data-Driven Management (DDM) now operates on a private Microsoft Azure cloud, allowing for scalable data storage without additional servers.

Inspiro has already migrated 40% of its targeted applications to the Microsoft Azure cloud, with plans to migrate more by the first quarter of 2024. This strategic move supports their scaling efforts and enables the creation of new revenue streams and growth opportunities.

Going forward, Inspiro and Microsoft will focus on four key areas: improving handling time and speed to market, strengthening competitive positioning, boosting revenue, and enhancing employee productivity and engagement. Additionally, the partnership aims to leverage Microsoft’s technology stack for further innovations such as robotic process automation, data warehouse modernization, app modernization, security, and Generative AI.

“We’re thrilled with the optimization and scalability Microsoft’s innovations have brought to our applications and infrastructure,” shared Hamamoto. “Our developers can now deliver innovative solutions with increased velocity and agility, allowing us to serve customers more efficiently. We’re excited to advance our digital transformation alongside Microsoft.”

Peter Maquera, CEO of Microsoft Philippines, added, “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made with Inspiro, and we’re committed to supporting and investing in their digital ambitions. By empowering Inspiro with our industry-leading technology, we’re shaping the future of the BPO industry in the Philippines and beyond.”

With its parent company, Altius Link, and a vast network of 58,000 CX champions across 100 locations worldwide, Inspiro is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities its partnership with Microsoft presents. Altius Link, a collaboration between KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co, is fueling Inspiro’s growth trajectory and propelling them towards a digitally connected future.

About Inspiro

A global CX outsourcing leader, Inspiro empowers smart, secure, seamless, scalable, and satisfying customer experience (CX) across a network of 58,000 BPO and customer champions in 100 strategic locations. With delivery operations in North and Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific, Inspiro supports every stage of the customer lifecycle through next-generation CX solutions integrating strategy, people, innovation, and analytics.

Inspiro is owned by Altius Link, Inc., a synergistic partnership between KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. This new company combines KDDI Evolva and Relia's expertise in contact centers, back-office operations, and information technology to create Japan's largest contact center by sales value. Altius Link aims to become a leading digital BPO and trusted partner to companies globally.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Contact:

Raymond Boholano

VP, Marketing and Corporate Communications

raymond.boholano@inspiro.com