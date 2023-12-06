Heart-wrenching Ex-Mormon Memoir Offers Hope for Religious Abuse Survivors

Palmetto Publishing’s latest nonfiction title addresses high-control religion and sexual abuse through the eyes of a former polygamist cult member

Charleston, SC, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FLDS sect of Mormonism, led by the infamous Warren Jeffs, has had numerous leaders convicted of sexual abuse in many forms: polygamy, rape, and incest. Charlene Jeffs escaped the fundamentalist cult, her testimony helping to bring the church’s leadership to justice—including Charlene’s husband, Lyle Jeffs.

A modern-day heroine of women’s rights, Charlene now shares her breathtaking memoir, Tell Your Heart To Beat Again, chronicling the path to freedom and reclamation of agency. This incredible book begins with Charlene’s carefree upbringing in fundamentalist Mormonism, winds through her shifting adolescence, and unveils the confusion and hurt of her marriage. Finally, when she was drowning in a sea of pain, Charlene reached out to God, finding the courage to stand up to her abusers and build a life outside the church.

A veteran of a redeemed life, Charlene guides readers on her personal path to healing, acting not only as a storyteller, but also as a remarkable leader. Written to help those recovering from religious trauma, sexual manipulation, and high-control relationships, Tell Your Heart To Beat Again is living proof that life after abuse exists—and that it can be more beautiful than we dare to hope.

Tell Your Heart To Beat Again is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Charlene Jeffs understands deeply the meaning of lost time, and the value of living each day to the fullest. An ex-member of an abusive religious sect, she spends her days looking for the next adventure that fills her with the joy, excitement, and beauty that makes life incredible. When she isn’t writing, Charlene can often be found hiking or walking the beach at sunset, relentlessly moving toward the life that makes her heart beat faster.

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com