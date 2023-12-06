U.S. Manufactured Home Industry Production Decline Continued in October 2023 per Manufactured Housing Association Report
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) reports that according to official statistics compiled on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production declined again in September 2023. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 8,393 new homes in October 2023, a 3.4% decrease from the 8,649 new HUD Code homes produced in October 2022. Cumulative production for 2023 is now 75,040 homes, a 23.8% decrease from the 98,506 homes produced over the same period during 2022.
A further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from January 2023 — with monthly, cumulative, current year (2023) and prior year (2022) shipments per category as indicated — are:
The statistics for October 2023 produce one change from last month, moving Louisiana into 6th place, ahead of Georgia.
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.- based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing. ##
