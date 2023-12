Manufactured Home Production Decline Continues Hits 1 Year Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) - Manufactured Home Pro News Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) logos. New HUD Code Manufactured Housing Production by Year Chart Graphic Figure Photos Illustration Trends 1995-2022 with 2023 Year to Date - Figures Collage Manufactured Home Pro News (logo) MHProNews Thoreau Quote On Homes Compare Conventional Housing v Manufactured Homes. Quotes Collage Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 MHIA-Enhanced Preemption Quotes Insights On Federal Preemption of HUD Code Manufactured Homes MHProNews,

Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform 12-2023 report on October 2023 U.S. Manufactured Home Production Decline During Affordable Housing Crisis

The enhanced federal preemption provision of the 2000 Reform Law gave HUD the authority to federally preempt any state or local “requirement” that impairs...federally-regulated manufactured housing."” — — Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of MHARR.

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the media release on their website, the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) said the following.The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) reports that according to official statistics compiled on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production declined again in September 2023. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 8,393 new homes in October 2023, a 3.4% decrease from the 8,649 new HUD Code homes produced in October 2022. Cumulative production for 2023 is now 75,040 homes, a 23.8% decrease from the 98,506 homes produced over the same period during 2022.A further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from January 2023 — with monthly, cumulative, current year (2023) and prior year (2022) shipments per category as indicated — are:[See graphic]The statistics for October 2023 produce one change from last month, moving Louisiana into 6th place, ahead of Georgia.The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.- based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing. ##About MHARRThe Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform – MHARR – is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.MHARR – Issues and Perspectives by Mark Weiss November 2023 “ What’s in A Name? — Everything New from Mobile Home and Manufactured Home Living News‘My Husband Says We’ll be ‘Homeless’ If We Keep Renting’ – What MarketWatch Response Apparently Missed in Couple’s Concerns – Desire to Own vs. Rent During Inflation Explored – Facts and Analysis Exploring Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) Awards for ‘Excellence in Manufactured Housing’ Awards ProgramAbout Mobile Home Living News and Manufactured Home Living NewsMobile Home Living News and Manufactured Home Living News explores the good, bad, and ugly realities that keep the most proven form of affordable home ownership under-appreciated and misunderstood. MHLivingNews provides third-party research and other resource collections and reports not found on other sites. It is the widely acknowledged best source for authentic news on mobile and manufactured home living, as well as the policies that impact this segment of housing that provides 22 million Americans with good, surprisingly appealing living.New from Manufactured Home Pro NewsKevin O’Leary-Zillow-JP Morgan-Shrinking Economies-2024 Outlooks as Viewed by Investors Experts and Reports-What it Could Mean for Manufactured Housing Facts-Analysis; plus MHVille MarketsDip Drops but U.S. Manufactured Home Production Decline Hits One Year-Dec 2023 Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform Report-Oct 2023 Production-Shipments; plus MHVille MarketsBarron’s Says Suit Risks Warren Buffett ‘Good Guy Image’-Greg Abel, Class Action, Antitrust Suits vs Berkshire Brand Raises Fresh Concerns Over Clayton Homes Parent Berkshire Hathaway TacticsManufactured Home Pro News is the apparently largest and most read source for manufactured home "Industry News, Tips, and Views Pros Can Use." © Where "We Provide, You Decide." ©. Acknowledged by Bing AI for "manufactured housing industry expertise."Home Owning vs. Homelessness-Corps, Banking, Inflation, Deflation Related Dangers per Thomas Jefferson, Ford, Monticello–What MHPros-Officials Should Know-Sunday Weekly MHVille Headlines ReviewDS EXCLUSIVE to MHProNews: Here’s How Much Regulations Cost Average American Family—and How Biden Is Making It Worse – Facts Analysis and MHMarkets – is it Bad Enough Yet?Manufactured Home Employees-Want a 17 Percent Pay Hike? Per YouGov-Most Americans Oppose Monopolies=Facts-Views-Potential Benefits Battling Oligopoly Style Monopolization; plus MHVille Markets

Video interview by L. A. "Tony" Kovach with Bill Matchneer, JD, Prior Program Director, HUD Code Manufactured Housing, also previously with CFPB.