Tao Climate Launches Global Sustainable Aviation Campaign on International Civil Aviation Day, December 7, 2023

Tao Climate has a clear vision for sustainable aviation, by recycling aircraft emissions Tao Climate Aviation Emissions Infographic Tao Climate founders Gary Byrnes and Felix Roick

Using hemp to recycle carbon from aircraft emissions to make biofuel, biocomposites and sustainable housing is Tao Climate’s Green FinTech platform mission

DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tao Climate, a leader in sustainable aviation, launches a high-impact global awareness campaign this International Civil Aviation Day, December 7, 2023. The campaign, ‘Beyond Borders, Recycling Carbon', rallies nations, air operations, aviation organisations, and individuals to reshape the trajectory of air travel toward a greener future.

Tao Climate's Distinctive Edge:

Tao Climate stands out with a proven track record in sustainable aviation practices and cutting-edge technologies that actively reduce carbon footprints. Using hemp to recycle carbon from aircraft emissions and turn it into biofuel, biocomposites and sustainable housing is Tao Climate’s Green FinTech platform mission.

Gary Byrnes, Tao Climate CEO said: "International Civil Aviation Day is a remarkable opportunity to salute the aviation professionals all over the world who help us to travel beyond borders, spend time with those that we love, and explore this amazing planet. Constant innovation is key to continued global aviation development and Tao Climate is proud to play a leading role in the transition of aviation to 100% sustainability."

Key Campaign Focus:

The dynamic global initiative combines media engagement, educational programs, and strategic partnerships, appealing to governments, organisations, and individuals to adopt and expand sustainable aviation practices.

Call to Action:

Governments are urged to implement policies, organisations are encouraged to adopt eco-friendly initiatives, and individuals are empowered to make sustainable choices.

Success Metrics:

Transparent KPIs will measure the campaign's impacts, ensuring accountability and progress tracking.

Join the Movement:

Tao Climate invites media, industry stakeholders, and the public to unite for a greener sky and redefine the future of sustainable air travel. Tao Climate has an innovative air travel carbon footprint calculator, at www.taoclimate.com/offset-flights, which is a great first step for people to understand the climate impact of their flights.

ENDS

About Tao Climate

Tao Climate pioneers sustainable aviation with innovative technologies, driving positive change within the industry. The ‘Beyond Borders, Recycling Carbon’ campaign confirms Tao Climate's commitment to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious aviation future.

About International Civil Aviation Day

International Civil Aviation Day is celebrated on December 7th every year. It commemorates the date of the signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the Chicago Convention, in 1944. The convention established the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a UN body which is responsible for setting standards and regulations for international air travel. International Civil Aviation Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of civil aviation and its role in connecting people and cultures around the world.