Utah’s Snow Christensen & Martineau to Combine with Spencer Fane

Spencer Fane Enters Another of the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Markets

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spencer Fane LLP is pleased to announce Snow Christensen & Martineau, a full-service practice with nearly 50 attorneys and a 135-year history that predates Utah becoming a state, will combine with the firm effective March 1, 2024.

Consistent with the Spencer Fane approach to expanding its platform to align with the growing needs of clients, the combination broadens each firm’s geographic footprint while deepening its bench of existing talent and experience in the areas of litigation, business transactions, financial services, intellectual property, insurance, health care, white-collar criminal defense, and labor and employment.

Spencer Fane is recognized as the fastest-growing law firm in the AmLaw 200 over the last five-year period. This combination provides Spencer Fane and its clients entry into one of the nation’s most dynamic markets by way of Snow Christensen’s presence in Salt Lake City and St. George, Utah. At the same time, the combination creates a pathway for Snow Christensen to serve the needs of its clients through a network of more than 500 attorneys across 25 offices nationwide.

Founded in 1886, Snow Christensen has served many of Utah’s most prominent businesses, public entities, and individuals. The firm has established a reputation for serving clients in many industries that align with the firm’s strengths, including the business and finance, real estate, health care, government, and insurance sectors, among others. These parallels in practice, as well as in shared commitment to culture, are what drew the two firms together.

“As we thoughtfully explored this combination, we found ourselves repeatedly returning to the conclusion that our two firms are a match on the measures that matter most, ranging from our approach to serving clients to our shared interest in talent development,” D. Jason Hawkins, President of Snow Christensen said. “As an example, Snow Christensen has long recognized the importance of providing the highest quality legal services to our clients in a cost-efficient way, and we’ve been pleasantly surprised to find a national firm in Spencer Fane that strives to adhere to the same values.”

“Our teams have come to know each other not only professionally but also personally, which has allowed us to develop a comfort in knowing we are aligned in a number of areas that are central to the identity of our firms, whether in regard to our embrace of humility as a core value, our fierce resolve to win, or our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Spencer Fane Chair Patrick J. Whalen said. “Our firms recognize these values drive value to our clients, and we are excited to work together to build upon the ways we can be of service to them in new ways as one firm.”

About Spencer Fane

Spencer Fane is a full-service business law firm focused on providing results that move clients and their businesses forward. With direct access to firm leadership and a different approach to client engagement, its attorneys instill confidence and certainty that the clients’ interests are the firm’s priority. The firm has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; San Jose (Silicon Valley) and Santa Monica (Los Angeles), California; Denver, Colorado; Tampa, Florida; Overland Park, Kansas; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; Las Vegas, Nevada; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Greenville, South Carolina; Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; Hendersonville and Nashville, Tennessee; and Austin, Dallas, Houston, and Plano, Texas. For more information, visit spencerfane.com or follow @spencerfane.

About Snow Christensen & Martineau

Snow Christensen & Martineau has been providing legal services in Utah as well as throughout the Intermountain West since 1886. With offices in Salt Lake City and St. George, the firm has nearly 50 attorneys serving clients in corporate and business matters, local government, real estate, insurance, health care, and technology sectors, and white-collar criminal defense.

# # #

