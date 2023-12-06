Astons Unveils Exclusive Greek Real Estate Market Opportunities with Streamlined Residency Solutions

Astons' exclusive portfolio features luxury properties that meet and exceed EU and international construction and safety standards, promising investors a blend of comfort, safety, and opulence.

Astons, a global leader in investment immigration services, offers exceptional opportunities to exclusive clients with streamlined turnkey solutions for Greek residency. This initiative highlights the UK-founded firm's curated selection of luxury real estate, offering investors a seamless pathway to permanent European residency via one of the most historically robust markets in the region.

Astons' exclusive portfolio features luxury properties that meet and exceed EU and international construction and safety standards, promising investors a blend of comfort, safety, and opulence. These handpicked properties, nestled in some of Greece's most picturesque locales, represent the pinnacle of architectural excellence and modern aesthetics, providing investors with the unique opportunity to own a piece of one of Europe's most coveted destinations.

Investors can take advantage of Greece's official “Golden Visa” program with eligible properties starting at €250,000, a competitive price point for the level of elite European residency offered by Astons. This program is part of Astons’ commitment to offering premier investment opportunities that ensure secure, high-value propositions for its discerning clientele. The firm's deep understanding of the nuances of the Greek real estate market positions it to provide investors with opportunities that have historically seen a year-on-year value increase of 5-10% and an average annual ROI of 4%.

“Our clients seek both luxury accommodations and a return on their investments, and Greece stands out as a destination that offers both,” says Denis Kravchenko, Director of Business Development and Head of the Astons Cyprus Office, Astons. “With its rich cultural landscape, strategic location, and favorable climate, Greece has always been an attractive destination for investors. Our exclusive real estate portfolio and streamlined residency solutions amplify the attractiveness of the investment, making the prospect of Greek residency more rewarding than ever.”

Furthermore, Astons assists investors through every step of the journey, transforming the often daunting task of navigating foreign real estate markets into a hassle-free experience. The firm’s comprehensive services ensure that every aspect, from legal procedures to property management, is handled with utmost professionalism, allowing investors to enjoy the full spectrum of benefits associated with their investment.

With the Greek “Golden Visa” program, Astons reaffirms its position as a facilitator of high-caliber investment opportunities, granting investors the chance to experience the rich heritage and upscale lifestyle of Europe and other premier destinations worldwide.

About Astons

Astons is a premier investment immigration and relocation consultancy, offering bespoke residency and citizenship by investment pathways in distinguished locations such as the European Union and the Caribbean. The firm extends its specialized, end-to-end immigration services to an exclusive clientele that includes private individuals, elite professionals, and notable institutions, such as prestigious law firms, family offices, and global financial institutions.

Learn more at https://www.astons.com.