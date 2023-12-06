Arthur Lawrence named 2023 Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur Lawrence is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of Houston’s Top Workplaces for 2023 by the Houston Chronicle. This award is a testament to Arthur Lawrence's continuous commitment to cultivating an exceptional environment that empowers employees and promotes a dynamic workplace culture fostering success.

The award is based solely on the results of a confidential survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee engagement research and technology partner that evaluates 15 key cultural factors deemed paramount to any organization’s success as well as insights on its leadership and employee engagement initiatives. The survey guarantees that the award accurately reflects the thoughts and experiences of the employees, highlighting the organization's commitment to employee satisfaction and well-being.

“We are driven by the idea of ‘improving lives by creating exceptional value’”, says Wajid Mirza, Managing Partner, Arthur Lawrence. “This has been our guiding principle since the beginning and has enabled us to curate employee-focused programs, one of which is the Arthur Lawrence Way. It is a roadmap that reinforces our core values, promotes and nurtures the best professional attributes in an individual, as well as puts in place processes that enable our employees to achieve and deliver ‘exceptional’ value.

I am incredibly happy and humbled to know that our professionals are proud to work at Arthur Lawrence. It is this team of exceptional people that makes Arthur Lawrence succeed. Having earned the 2023 Top Workplace in Houston award validates our ongoing commitment to the people-first philosophy”, he adds.

The Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces award is a prestigious accolade given to organizations that prioritize their employees and exhibit proficiency in creating engaging, collaborative and inclusive work environments.

The complete list of 2023 Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces can be viewed here.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Arthur Lawrence

Arthur Lawrence is a Texas-based management and technology consulting firm with expertise in talent acquisition, business process management, and digital transformation solutions.

Our partnerships with organizations among the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 lists, and our alliance with the Big Four firms and leading technology giants have been a result of our commitment to delivering exceptional results for over two decades. We have also been recognized in The Global Outsourcing 100 and Inc. 5000 lists.

Our winning engagements range from big data solutions for aerospace companies, business intelligence projects for the oil and gas industry and technology transformation and implementation for governments and private sector corporations to finance automation solutions and business process outsourcing across industries.

Arthur Lawrence operates globally from offices across the US, Canada, the UK, the MEA region and South Asia. To learn more, visit our website: www.arthurlawrence.net