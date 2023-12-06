Segway and Rosenhaus Sports Representation Help Surprise Miami Dolphins with Electric Scooters Before the Holidays

NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill gets into the holiday spirit by gifting 60 limited-edition Segway scooters to entire Miami Dolphins team

Miami, Fla., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosenhaus Sports Representation and Segway-Ninebot partnered with Tyreek “Cheetah” Hill to spread some holiday cheer in the Miami Dolphins training facility. The sports representation agency alongside the global leader in micro-mobility and robotics technology helped Hill surprise the entire NFL team with limited-edition electric scooters.

“RSR is always eager to partner with great brands like Segway,” said Drew Rosenhaus, RSR founder and sports agent. “We jumped at the chance to help Tyreek play Santa this season with the Miami Dolphins. We hope the incredible speed and bold innovation of these SuperScooters will excite the team.”

On Wednesday, November 29th, the partners gifted all Miami Dolphins players with a Segway Megatron GT2 Scooter from the limited-edition Transformers x Segway Collection. This unique SuperScooter can hit about 45 mph within 3.9 seconds. Featuring front and rear suspension, aircraft-grade body frame and the world's first transparent PMOLED display on a scooter, the Dolphins are in for a thrilling ride.

“In partnering with RSR and ‘Cheetah,’ it made perfect sense to go with the impressive speed of our top-of-the-line SuperScooter,” said Tom Hebert, VP of Sales for Segway. “This model exemplifies the power and strength that Tyreek displays on the field alongside his team. We're excited to help RSR and Tyreek bring some joy to the Dolphins this holiday season.”



All 60 shiny new scooters were decked out in big teal bows and personalized gift tags. The scooters were positioned at the training facility along with a Segway-branded duffel bag containing a helmet and GT2 accessories such as a serialized plaque, Bluetooth speaker, https://store.segway.com/ninebot-engine-speakerand charger. Everyone on the Dolphins staff also received branded merchandise including Segway t-shirts.

To get your own Megatron GT2 or explore the limited-edition Transformers x Segway collection, please visit www.segway.com/transformersxsegway.

ABOUT SEGWAY-NINEBOT

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company’s businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com.

