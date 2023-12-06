Sirios begins trading on the OTCQB

MONTREAL, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI, OTCQB: SIREF) (the “Corporation” or “Sirios”) announces that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a United States market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (the “OTC”) in New York, under the symbol SIREF. Sirios’ shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol SOI.



The OTC operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for U.S. broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-listed companies. Trading on the OTCQB market enables companies to efficiently build broader investor awareness and provide U.S. investors with a seamless trading facility to more easily trade through the broker of their choice. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SIREF/quote.

Dominique Doucet, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very enthusiastic to be listing on the OTCQB Venture Market. We believe a secondary OTCQB listing will provide increased access to US institutional investors and a broader shareholder base and allow U.S. investors the opportunity to further share in the Company's continued expansion and growth internationally.”

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold and lithium properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec.

