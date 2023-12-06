NP Digital Wins Three Drum Search Awards in B2B, Consumer Services, and Media and Entertainment

The Awards Signify Impressive Performance Achievements for Verint, Universal Technical Institute, and CNN

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a global leader in end-to-end performance marketing, has won three The Drum Awards in Search for its strategy and performance on behalf of three clients in different industries. In each campaign, the agency applied its research-driven, integrated SEO, content, technical and strategy to surpass its clients’ growth objectives.

“It is the trust in our expertise and in the partnership with our clients that enables the type of award-winning creative and integrated solutions that yield double and triple digital business growth,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “We’re honored to be recognized alongside our clients and to have a hand in their success.”

The three The Drum Search Awards handed out to NP Digital this year include:

B2B for Verint: Won for quickly boosting traffic by overcoming migration obstacles with creative solutions and best practices. The strategy resulted in a 210% increase in non-branded organic search clicks, a 32% increase in all organic clicks, and a 33% increase in keywords ranking in top 10 positions.

"NPD delivered actionable advice on both technical and on-page SEO, which has been transformative for our site. We've seen triple-digit increases in non-branded clicks to the site and continue to look to NPD to elevate our investments in organic search,” said Jasen Williams, the global vice president of corporate marketing at Verint.

Consumer Services for Universal Technical Institute: Won for reclaiming and surpassing critical search visibility lost in a major Google algorithm update that impacted local search results. The holistic strategy directly addressed algorithm updates by enhancing site experience, developing local content, and amplifying location profiles. It yielded a 20-plus increase in non-brand position No. 1 rankings, an 18% increase in organic search inquiries on optimized local pages, and a 75% increase for the locations hit the hardest.

"Google updates hit hard, and we needed to turn things around quickly. I challenged NPD and our internal team to map out a strategy that would get us back to growth, and they overdelivered! NPD has been a true partner from the very beginning,” said Jon Lewis, the vice president of brand and content marketing at Universal Technical Institute.

Media and Entertainment for CNN Brasil: Won for its creative approach to building long-term relevance in the local Brasilian market. The partnership prioritized search insights, a creative mix of rich media, and education with widespread optimization workshops to maintain visibility momentum. The campaign produced one billion page views, a 91% increase from the year before, and a 19% increase in keywords ranking in the top 10 positions.

"After considering various options, we chose to partner with NP Digital — a decision that has proven to be spot-on from the get-go. The partnership has been an incredibly rewarding and positive experience for CNN Brasil,” said Pedro Sposito, product manager at CNN Brasil.

These awards join a growing list of accolades for NP Digital this year, including awards and recognition from Campaign, PMW, Inc,, Adweek, Search Engine Land, and US Search Awards.

