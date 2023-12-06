Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,011 in the last 365 days.

Powering the Hospitality Industry with Premier Products and Supplies

The Mormax Company is your supplier for hospitality supplies for luxury properties, commercial properties, and public access spaces

ELMSFORD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mormax, a leading provider of essential products and supplies to the hospitality industry, is proud to announce its continued commitment to excellence and innovation. Located in Elmsford, NY, Mormax.com has become a go-to source for high-quality lighting, commercial supplies, commercial furniture, and power and charging fixtures, catering to the diverse needs of the hospitality sector.

About Mormax.com

Mormax.com is dedicated to supporting the hospitality industry with a wide range of products designed to meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency. From elegant lighting solutions to robust commercial furniture and advanced power and charging fixtures, Mormax.com offers everything a hospitality business needs to create a welcoming and functional environment.

A Tribute to the Team

In a recent event, Mormax Company took a moment to honor the hard work, dedication, and spirit of its employees. "Today is the day we would like to recognize the hard work and dedication everyone here at Mormax gives to make every day worth working for," said a company spokesperson. "Here is to the squad that turns challenges into triumphs and makes 'extraordinary' feel like the norm. You all rock!" This celebration underscores Mormax's commitment not only to its clients but also to its invaluable team members who are the backbone of the company's success.

Contact Information

For more information about Mormax.com and its range of products, or to place an order, please contact Mormax at 914-699-0101.

Mormax
Mormax
+1 914-699-0101
sales@mormax.com

You just read:

Powering the Hospitality Industry with Premier Products and Supplies

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more