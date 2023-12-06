Powering the Hospitality Industry with Premier Products and Supplies
The Mormax Company is your supplier for hospitality supplies for luxury properties, commercial properties, and public access spacesELMSFORD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mormax, a leading provider of essential products and supplies to the hospitality industry, is proud to announce its continued commitment to excellence and innovation. Located in Elmsford, NY, Mormax.com has become a go-to source for high-quality lighting, commercial supplies, commercial furniture, and power and charging fixtures, catering to the diverse needs of the hospitality sector.
About Mormax.com
Mormax.com is dedicated to supporting the hospitality industry with a wide range of products designed to meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency. From elegant lighting solutions to robust commercial furniture and advanced power and charging fixtures, Mormax.com offers everything a hospitality business needs to create a welcoming and functional environment.
A Tribute to the Team
In a recent event, Mormax Company took a moment to honor the hard work, dedication, and spirit of its employees. "Today is the day we would like to recognize the hard work and dedication everyone here at Mormax gives to make every day worth working for," said a company spokesperson. "Here is to the squad that turns challenges into triumphs and makes 'extraordinary' feel like the norm. You all rock!" This celebration underscores Mormax's commitment not only to its clients but also to its invaluable team members who are the backbone of the company's success.
Contact Information
For more information about Mormax.com and its range of products, or to place an order, please contact Mormax at 914-699-0101.
+1 914-699-0101
sales@mormax.com