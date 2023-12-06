Verusen Wins Multiple Awards for Supply Chain Industry Excellence

Company Honored as a Top Tech Startup Driving AI in the Supply Chain and Logistics Space by Supply & Demand Chain Executive & Food Logistics



Verusen Trusted Supply Receives Top Software & Tech Award in Procurement/ERP

ATLANTA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the global MRO materials intelligence innovator, announced today that it was named the winner of two leading technology awards for supply chain industry excellence. Verusen was recognized as a winning company in the ‘Top Tech Startup’ category for the supply chain and logistics space by leading industry publications Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive . Verusen also won a Top Software & Tech Award for its AI-powered Trusted Supply in the Procurement/ERP category.

“The recognition we have received from the leading supply chain industry media showcases how Verusen is on track with our AI-powered platform when it comes to addressing the needs of the procurement and operations space,” said Paul Noble , Founder/Chief Strategy Officer for Verusen. “We’ve worked hard to help our customers use advanced data science and AI to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems. Our platform provides complex manufacturing supply chains with the perfect balance of inventory, spend, and risk information. This helps organizations collaborate, optimize working capital, and lower risk across their supply network. The result is a foundation that fuels digital transformation and supports global MRO optimization initiatives.”

Verusen’s recognition within these categories demonstrates how industry experts recognize the power of Verusen’s AI technology platform, its business strategies, and product development across supply chains. Customers can better manage MRO and indirect materials inventory and procurement efforts to build resilience to keep operations running.

About Trusted Supply

Verusen’s Trusted Supply presents an AI-powered application that is purpose-built for industrial distributors, integrators, and suppliers. The software is designed with the understanding that the next evolution of supply optimization is to simplify buyer-supplier collaboration to build resilient supply networks. Trusted Supply helps suppliers understand their customer data regardless of system or structure to maximize their visibility into customer demand signals and product needs so they can grow revenue and improve service levels.

Measurable results are achievable in less than 90 days following installation. Trusted Supply enables enterprises to build resilient supply networks based on multiple criteria/variables while increasing their capacity to respond to and win RFxs.

Verusen Innovation

Verusen’s MRO platform harmonizes millions of products across multiple industries, enabling its customers to manage supply risk while achieving a 15%+ working capital optimization in year 1. With Verusen’s AI-powered MRO Optimization and Collaboration platform, users can remove data cleansing and categorization as a prerequisite for optimizing inventory, spend, and risk outcomes. AI continues to make inroads as a must-have tool for businesses worldwide to adapt and stay competitive in increasing industry standards.

Verusen continues to stack awards from leading industry organizations. In 2023, three of its top executives were named winners of the 2023 “Pros to Know” award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. In 2022, Verusen was awarded as one of Atlanta’s fastest-growing private companies in the Manufacturing / Supply Chain category. Verusen was also honored as one of the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia for its contribution to innovation and economic growth within Georgia’s technology sector.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading materials Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and indirect MRO materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with visibility for MRO supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum.

PR Contact:

Greg Cross

PenVine for Verusen

greg@penvine.com

+1 925 413 5327



