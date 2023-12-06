The Bulleit Group Unveils Open-Source Generative AI Framework for Communications Pros

SEATTLE, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bulleit Group, a tech communications agency with a mission of bringing sci-fi to life, today announced the open sourcing of its generative AI policy. It published a new resource for communications professionals to empower their use of generative AI solutions.



“Communicators’ approach to AI must be open, collaborative, and in the hands of many. We firmly believe that communicators should embrace AI's vast potential while engaging in open and honest discussions about ethical and operational concerns,” said Kyle Arteaga, CEO and co-founder of The Bulleit Group. “To demonstrate our commitment to this belief, we have opened our policy and are eager to engage in conversations with others across the industry.”

Communications and marketing leaders must avoid a piecemeal approach that silos systems and rewards the loudest voices. In contrast, the agency’s Framework for Using Generative AI presents its philosophy and guidelines for using AI across the software stack and daily workstreams, encouraging team members to sharpen their AI skills while using security and privacy best practices. The policy is available under a Creative Commons license for other creative agencies and corporate communications teams to use in building their own, with fellow communicators able to share feedback .

The AI Reward and Risk Ladder resources include the key upsides and watch-outs for using generative AI in communications and content. Given the rapid change of AI, the document concentrates on guiding principles that can be applied to using AI in client communications, content, and strategy.

