Worldwide Digital Asset-Backed Exchange Traded Products YTD AUM More Than Doubles
Fineqia International Inc. (CSE:FNQ)VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide Digital Asset-Backed Exchange Traded Products YTD AUM More Than Doubles
Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), a leading digital asset and fintech investment business, announces that its analysis of global Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with digital assets as underlying collateral, revealed a 117% growth in total Assets Under Management (AUM) in the year-to-date (YTD) period.
Total crypto ETP AUM showed a premium growth of 34% compared to the underlying underlying value of digital assets, which grew slower at 87% since the beginning of the year. This was due to strong capital inflows into ETPs last month, particularly among those holding BTC as their underlying assets. Bitcoin has a larger proportion within ETPs compared to its share in the overall digital asset market.
"The tide’s been rising for BTC-linked products," said Fineqia CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "There’s renewed confidence amidst a likely approval of BTC Spot ETFs in the U.S. and the pending Bitcoin halving in April.”
In Nov., total crypto AUM increased 14% to $43.4 billion from $38 billion. During the same period, the market value of crypto assets rose 10%, to about $1.49 trillion from $1.35 trillion.
Bitcoin halvings are important events because they reduce the number of new Bitcoins being created by its network. That limits the supply of new coins, causing prices to rise if demand remains strong.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price increased 8.8% in Nov., to $37,650 from $34,600 recorded on Oct. 31. The AUM of ETPs holding BTC increased by 13.4%, to $31.8 billion from $28.1 billion. This shows a premium growth of 52% compared to the underlying during Nov. Year-to-date, the AUM of ETPs holding BTC rose 135%. BTC price closely mirrored, signaling a 127% growth year-to-date.
During Nov., Ethereum (ETH) rose 12.7% in value to $2,042 from $1,812 recorded at the end of Oct. ETH-denominated ETPs AUM increased 14.4% to $8.3 billion on Nov. 30, compared with $7.2 billion a month earlier. Year-to-date, ETH prices rose 70%, while ETPs holding ETH increased 67% in the same period.
ETPs representing a diversified basket of cryptocurrencies increased 14.6% in AUM during November, marking a 92% increase in AUM year-to-date.
ETPs representing an index of alternative coins increased by 28.9% in November. Year-to-date, ETPs holding individual altcoins showed a 78% increase in AUM.
The recent altcoins index growth was largely propelled by Solana (SOL) for the second month in a row. ETPs holding SOL increased 99% in AUM during Nov., to $554m from $279m recorded on Oct. 31. This follows the 172% growth recorded in Oct. In the last two months, ETPs holding SOL as underlying increased by 443% representing 77% of the altcoins index AUM growth.
ETPs include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs). Fineqia Research's AUM calculation factors in the launch or closure of ETPs during any stated period. The number of tracked ETPs stood at 168 as of the end of November.
All references to price are quoted in USD, and the cryptocurrency prices are sourced from CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.
The ETP and ETF AUM data referenced in this announcement were compiled from reputable sources, including 21Shares AG, Grayscale Investment LLC, VanEck Associates Corp., Morningstar, Inc., and TrackInSight SAS, by Fineqia's dedicated in-house research department.
About Fineqia International Inc.
Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the UK. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia’s portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Katarina Kupcikova, Analyst
E. katarina.kupcikova@fineqia.com
T. +44 7806 730 769
Media Contact
Angus Campbell
Nominis Advisory
angus@nominis.co
Athraa Bheekoo
Luna PR
Athraa@lunapr.io
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) (“forward-looking statements”). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the “Company”) believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Crypto assets are generally unregulated, subject to sudden and significant changes in value and carry a high risk of total loss of the investment. As these are unregulated assets, investors are unlikely to have recourse to any regulatory protections or access to investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure as to the appropriateness of these assets for your circumstances, you should take independent financial and legal advice. Fineqia Inc is not a crypto asset exchange and is not registered with any Authority as such. This material is general economic commentary and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise transact in any of the assets discussed.
Katarina Kupcikova
Fineqia International Inc.
+44 7806 730769
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn