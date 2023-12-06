Alto Ingredients, Inc. Extends Term Loan Commitment Period

PEKIN, Ill., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that it has amended its $125 million senior secured term loan facility with certain funds managed by Orion Infrastructure Capital (“OIC”) to extend the commitment period for undrawn capital available under the term loan facility by one year to November 2024. No other material terms were changed.



Alto Ingredients’ CFO, Rob Olander, said, “This extension of our commitment period by one year provides Alto additional liquidity and optionality as we continue to evaluate and fund our capital projects. This extension also shows the level of cooperation we have had with OIC, and we believe their support demonstrates confidence in our strategy.”

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

About OIC

With approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management, OIC invests in middle market businesses across the infrastructure and energy verticals in North America and select international markets. OIC was founded in 2015 and currently has a team of over 40 professionals based in New York, Houston and London. For more information, please visit www.OIC.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ capital projects and their financing, costs, timing and effects. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions; and the cost, ability to fund, timing and effects of, including the financial and other results deriving from, Alto Ingredients’ capital projects, including, but not limited to, Alto Ingredients’ ability to timely access funds under its senior secured term loan facility, the receipt and use of which are subject to customary and other conditions precedent, restrictions and limitations. These factors also include, among others, events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2023.

