100 Stars Mobile Detailing Brings Professional Car Care to Dickinson TX
BEST MOBILE DETAILING SERVICES IN DICKINSON TX AND ALL SURROUNDING AREAS!DICKINSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 100 Stars Mobile Detailing, a new mobile car detailing company, is now offering its services to residents of Dickinson and surrounding areas. The company provides a wide range of mobile detailing services, including:
• Interior detailing: We offer a comprehensive array of professional treatments. We Offer Two Levels of Service, “Simple” And “Premium”.
• Ceramic Graphene Coatings: offer consistent and premium protection against water spots, rock chips, mud, dirt, organic elements, and consumer-grade chemicals/acids.
• Exterior detailing: Our Exterior Wash/Details offer a range of professional procedures for your vehicle’s enhancement. We Offer Two Levels of Service, “Simple” And “Premium”.
• Engine Bay Cleaning: Our Engine Bay Clean/Detail Service encompasses a comprehensive approach. It starts with a thorough non-acidic degreasing process designed to eliminate oils, sludge, dirt, and mud. Following this, a meticulous foam soap hand wash/brush technique is applied to the entire engine bay surface.
• Paint Corrections: Paint Correction Service guarantees the permanent elimination of over 85% of minor defects in your vehicle’s clear coat, including swirl marks, line scratches, oxidation, haze, bird-dropping stains, and uneven textures100 Stars Mobile Detailing uses only the highest quality products and equipment, and their team of experienced detailers is committed to providing top-notch service. The company is also eco-friendly, using water conservation techniques and biodegradable products whenever possible.
• Clay Bar Service: Clay barring is a meticulous and highly effective method used by car detailing professionals to remove embedded contaminants from a vehicle’s paint surface.
“We’re excited to bring our professional car detailing services to the Dickinson community,” said Aron, owner of 100 Stars Mobile Detailing. “We know that people are busy, and we want to make it easy and convenient for them to get their cars detailed.”
100 Stars Mobile Detailing offers competitive rates and a variety of packages to fit every budget.
About 100 Stars Mobile Detailing
Our primary objective at 100 Stars Mobile Detailing is to make our clients happy by providing consistent, convenient, and quality service in all aspects of detailing, and customer attention and understanding.
Our staff receives continuous training on all aspects of automotive detailing. They are trained in the latest industry standards for paint corrections, ceramic/graphene coatings, and more! We consistently aim to exceed client expectations.
