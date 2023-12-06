Healthmap Solutions Signs Health Equity Pledge

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions, Inc. (Healthmap), an NCQA-accredited kidney population health management company, has further established its commitment to health equity by signing the Health Evolution Forum’s Health Equity Pledge. The Pledge’s objectives encourage healthcare organizations to embed equity into quality improvement initiatives and address disparities in care delivery and outcomes.



The announcement was made by Healthmap’s National Medical Director, Stephanie Toth-Manikowski, MD, MHS, who said, “There are well-recognized health outcome disparities among people living with kidney disease that affect racial and ethnic minority populations or those with higher social risk factors, which often manifest as suboptimal care or excess disease burden. As a kidney population health management company, it is paramount that we embed health equity into everything we do.”

“Part of our Kidney Health Management program is based on direct patient interaction. This allows us to quickly identify and address social barriers to care and ensure that each patient has access to the services they need. By signing the Health Equity Pledge, we further solidify our commitment to equitable kidney health management on a population level.”

According to the Health Evolution Forum, the Pledge is intended to “... meaningfully strengthen data foundations through the collection, stratification, and review of race, ethnicity, language, and sex data with the ultimate goal to more effectively identify disparities, diagnose root causes, and instill accountability for eliminating them.”

The Pledge is directly aligned with the steps Healthmap is taking to improve kidney care for underserved and underrepresented populations. Healthmap CEO Eric Reimer said, “We know that minority populations in the United States are disproportionately affected by chronic conditions. As an organization focused on improving care and outcomes for patients with kidney disease, it is imperative that Healthmap addresses the barriers to care that these individuals face.”

ABOUT HEALTHMAP SOLUTIONS

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA-accredited kidney population health management company serving health plans, health systems, accountable care organizations, and provider groups seeking a value-based solution to improve the lives of Americans living with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. Using its advanced predictive analytics technology and clinical expertise, Healthmap provides early kidney disease identification and recommends clinically proven interventions and care to delay or slow disease progression. Healthmap Care Navigation teams work with patients and the full spectrum of providers to deliver personalized whole-person care. Healthmap’s approach is to proactively plan care transitions and optimize renal replacement therapy, with a focus on in-home dialysis treatment and transplant. This approach improves care, outcomes, and patient experience while lowering total medical costs for health plans and provider groups.

ABOUT HEALTH EVOLUTION

Health Evolution empowers positive change in health care. We convene a curated community of influential chief executives and senior leaders from all sectors of the health care industry. We inspire leaders to embrace new ideas and lead bold change. We foster collaboration that makes our health care system more accessible and affordable, more effective and equitable, and more proactive and personalized. http://www.HealthEvolution.com.