Dragonfly Energy Partners with Ameresco Inc. to Boost Renewable Energy and Power System Applications

Dragonfly Energy to supply batteries to be included in industrial solar applications by Ameresco, Inc. that will be available as part of the build-in Ameresco stationary energy storage applications across various industries including industrial, security, surveillance, traffic, telecom, oil & gas, utilities, agriculture, and more.

RENO, Nev., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), maker of Battle Born Batteries™ and an industry leader in energy storage, announced today that beginning early next year the Company will be a supplier of battery systems for select projects for Ameresco, Inc. (“Ameresco”) (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy. Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born Batteries™ products will be included as an option in Ameresco’s solar application builds across the various industries they serve including industrial, security, surveillance, traffic, telecom, oil & gas, utilities, agriculture, and more.



“Working with Ameresco gives us the opportunity to continue our expansion into new markets,” Wade Seaburg, Chief Revenue Officer at Dragonfly Energy, said. “We believe the breadth of industries and applications they serve will open doors for us to reach new customers, and it’s a testament to our Company to be aligned with such a well-known and respected name.”

Ameresco is a leading cleantech and renewable energy integrator with a portfolio that includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. The integration of Dragonfly Energy batteries is expected to provide a multitude of potential use cases, from inclusion in solar boxes for crosswalks and traffic lights to utilities, pipelines and even railway applications.

“At Ameresco, we are committed to supplying our customers with the best-fit technology to reach their energy reduction, sustainability and resiliency goals,” said Bryan Martin, Senior Vice President, Ameresco Solar, a subsidiary of Ameresco. “Aligning with supply chain partners within the industry is a critical component of ensuring that commitment is carried out effectively. As demand for battery energy storage products continues to rise, we look forward to working with the team at Dragonfly Energy as a supplier to our customer needs.”

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

About Ameresco Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

