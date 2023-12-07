OpenExO Releases an Analysis Report on India's NIFTY50 Organizations
India's Economic Growth and Future Readiness Assessed Through the Lens of Exponential OrganizationsBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenExO, a leading global platform, has unveiled its inaugural publication titled "India Reimagined" The report delves deep into India's economic landscape, highlighting its position as the fifth-largest global economy with a GDP of $4 trillion. With an estimated annual growth rate of 6.4%, India's economy is projected to double by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.
The report emphasizes the significance of the NIFTY50 index, representing the crème-de-la-crème of Indian organizations across 14 critical sectors. These firms collectively generated revenues of $780 billion in the financial year 2022-23 and boasted a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion as of September 2023.
OpenExO's analysis focuses on assessing the future readiness of Indian firms, especially the larger incumbents. The NIFTY50 constituents were evaluated based on 11 attributes of MTP + S.C.A.L.E. + I.D.E.A.S., which are leveraged by highly successful Exponential Organizations (ExOs) such as Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, and Stripe, amongst others, to be agile and resilient, to deliver holistic positive impact, and to outperform their peers.
Key Highlights from the Report:
The report introduces the 'Exponential Quotient' rankings for the NIFTY50 constituents, shedding light on their strengths and areas of improvement.
The average Exponential Quotient score for NIFTY50 firms stands at 62/100. Only 10% of the NIFTY50 firms qualify as Exponential Organizations, poised to thrive and outperform, while 40% are Linear organizations at risk of becoming redundant.
Hindustan Unilever emerged as the most Exponential organization, with TCS, Eicher Motors, Infosys, and Reliance Industries following suit. On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation, Coal India, ONGC, SBI Life Insurance, and NTPC were identified as the least exponential.
The report applauds the NIFTY50 firms for being purpose-driven, stakeholder-centric, and for embracing digital transformation. It also commends their robust governance and transparent reporting across various capitals.
The report identifies specific improvement opportunities, including shifting gears from digitization to digitalization, engaging customers strategically, and fostering entrepreneurial and ecosystem capabilities.
OpenExO's comprehensive analysis serves as a guide for Indian and global business leaders and policymakers, offering insights into the potential of Indian organizations to thrive in an era of disruption and abundance. The report underscores the importance of building competitive, sustainable Exponential Organizations to shape a reimagined, competitive, and sustainable India.
For full access to the "India Nifty 50 Exponential Report," interested parties are invited to visit the OpenExO website.
Kent Langley
OpenExO, Inc.
+1 415-578-8627
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube