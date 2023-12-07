88tuition and Aspire Hub partner to transform Tuition in Singapore
88tuition and Aspire Hub, two leading education providers in Singapore, have announced a strategic partnership to offer a hybrid tuition experience for studentsSINGAPORE, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 88tuition and Aspire Hub, two leading education providers in Singapore, have announced a strategic partnership to offer a new hybrid tuition experience for students. This partnership will see Aspire Hub’s 16 nationwide tuition centres leveraging the power of 88tuition’s comprehensive online education platform, which features a comprehensive array of video-based and live-online learning resources.
This innovative collaboration aims to provide students with a unique blend of in-person expertise and cutting-edge online resources, creating a rich and engaging educational experience that combines the best of both worlds.
Putting Students First in an Evolving Landscape
The partnership between 88tuition and Aspire Hub is driven by a shared vision of putting students at the centre of education. Both providers recognise the need to adapt to the changing educational landscape and cater to the diverse learning needs and preferences of students.
While 88tuition leads the way in digital innovation and online learning tools, Aspire Hub brings years of experience in classroom instruction, curriculum development, and proven teaching methods. By joining forces, both providers can focus on creating a hybrid curriculum that benefits students.
By harnessing the strengths of both providers, students will have the ability to tailor their learning experience, choosing from personalised classroom instruction, live online classes, and self-paced online learning. This collaboration aims to create a learning environment where specific students' needs drive the optimum mix of the above options.
Combining Physical and Online Education for an Optimal Solution
The integration of physical and online education is a key approach to enhancing learning outcomes in today's educational landscape. This blend offers the best of both worlds: the personalised, interactive, and feedback-oriented nature of in-person instruction from Aspire Hub, coupled with the flexibility, accessibility, and versatility of online resources from 88tuition.
This allows both providers to cater to different learning styles and enable students to progress at their own pace. The integration of face-to-face interaction, which fosters mentorship and motivation, with the convenience and adaptability of online tools, creates a holistic learning experience that meets individual needs. This combination not only cultivates a deeper understanding of subjects, but also develops essential digital literacy skills, preparing students for the dynamic demands of the modern world.
The programmes from both providers cover courses in English, Mathematics, Science, and Chinese, and are available to Singaporean students from Preschool to Junior College. Through the collaboration, students of both tuition groups can enjoy the benefits of both platforms. Aspire Hub will provide in-classroom tuition, while 88tuition will provide online tuition.
Representatives from both organisations clarified that the educators from either group can refer students to the other if deemed beneficial for the student's learning. Students who are referred will also enjoy discounts when enrolling in one of the two organisations' programmes.
