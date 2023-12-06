PHILIPPINES, December 6 - Press Release

December 5, 2023 Promoting sports and OFW welfare, Bong Go lauds successful basketball match between celebrities and OFW families in Manila City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended a successful friendly basketball match that brought together celebrities and the families of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila City on Saturday, December 2. The event, which was organized by Congresswoman Marissa "Del Mar" Magsino, emphasized the role of sports and the OFWs in the country's development. In support of the advocacy, Go's team provided tokens such as balls and shirts to the participants. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports and vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, said that the event was a fitting tribute to the hard work and sacrifices of OFWs. "Our OFWs are the modern-day heroes of our country," Go said. "They work hard and sacrifice so much to give their families a better life. This event is a small token of our appreciation for their contributions," he added. Go also took the opportunity to reiterate his support for OFWs. He reiterated the importance of safeguarding the rights and welfare of these modern-day heroes, acknowledging their significant contributions to the country's economy. He then highlighted several of his legislative efforts and programs that are designed to benefit OFWs. Go was one of the authors and co-sponsors of the Senate version of Republic Act No. 11641, which created the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). The law streamlined the organization and functions of all government agencies related to overseas employment and migration through the creation of the DMW. The lawmaker also mentioned that he has filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2297, seeking to institutionalize the OFW Hospital and ensure its continuous operation. The proposed legislation seeks to enhance healthcare provisions for OFWs and their families by reinforcing the current facility and earmarking essential funds for its upkeep and operations. The OFW Hospital, a donation from the provincial government of Pampanga, commenced its operations in May 2022. It has six floors and can accommodate 100 beds, primarily intended for the use of OFWs and their eligible dependents. A Malasakit Center is also located in the hospital. In addition to focusing on the OFW sector, Go emphasized his staunch support for the sports community. He said he will continue pushing for more programs to bolster the sports sector, particularly at the grassroots level. He stressed that investing in sports not only cultivates talent but also serves as a deterrent for the youth against engaging in detrimental activities such as drugs and other vices. "I am proud to support initiatives that bring people together through sports. It's not just about the game; it's about fostering unity and promoting a healthy lifestyle," Go remarked. "Sports is a powerful avenue to keep our youth away from the dangers of vices. 'Wag natin sayangin ang nasimulan ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Get into sports and stay away from drugs. By providing them with positive outlets and opportunities, we can build a healthier and more vibrant society," he emphasized. In June 2020, Duterte signed RA 11470, which provides the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) System and Main Campus. Go was an author and co-sponsor of the measure in the Senate. NAS, located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, is a government-run academy aimed at developing the country's future athletes by offering quality secondary education with a particular curriculum in sports for gifted young Filipinos who want to enhance their physical and mental capabilities. It officially started its first academic year on September 13, 2021. Furthermore, he remains committed to advancing grassroots sports development through legislative initiatives such as SBN 423, or the proposed Philippine National Games Act. This proposed bill seeks to provide a platform for athletes across the nation, particularly in rural areas, to showcase their skills and compete nationally. Meanwhile, Go underscored the augmented budget for the Philippine Sports Commission this year, a proposal he championed with the backing of Senator Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara, who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance. The enhanced funding is directed towards nurturing the growth of grassroots sports and ensuring comprehensive training for national athletes in anticipation of international competitions.