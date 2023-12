Nanchang, China (ANTARA/Xinhua-AsiaNet)- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Traditional Medicine Forum opened in Ganjiang New District, Jiangxi Province on November 30, 2023, with the theme of "Inheritance and innovation, unity and cooperation, promoting high-quality development of traditional medicine industry".





