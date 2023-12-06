PT Patra Jasa: A Giant In The Making

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- From property investment & development to hotels and resorts as well as providing multi-services for all its products, PT Patra Jasa led by its President Director, Putut Ariwibowo, is growing from strength to strength.





Putut Ariwibowo is the President Director of Patra Jasa, a subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero). Patra Jasa operates three pillars of business: Property Investment & Development, Hotels & Resorts and Multi Services.





For property business, Patra Jasa owns nine properties including residential, apartment, landed-house, mixed-use area and office building. While for Hotels & Resorts, Patra Jasa has nine hotel units spread across Indonesia, while for services, their Patra Facility Management provides integrated service supply which includes housekeeping, gardening, parking, engineering and security.





Continuous Development





"In the late 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Patra Jasa completed and opened its 3-star Hotel, Patra Dumai in Dumai City, followed by the opening of Patra Malioboro Hotel in Yogyakarta City. Both hotels implemented strict health protocols, one of which was by providing Air Purifiers with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Systems in all areas, promising its guests comfort and safety during pandemic," Putut Ariwibowo said with pride.





In 2021, Patra Jasa supported Indonesian Government by constructing three COVID-19 hospitals for COVID patients: the Modular Hospital Pertamina Jaya, Simprug Hospital and the Pertamina Modular Tanjung Duren, which each hospital was completed in 30 days.





In 2022, in an effort to support Government's program to unite flagship of all state-owned hotels under Aviation & Tourism Holding, Patra Jasa collaborated with Hotel Indonesia Group in operating The Patra Bali Resort & Villas. This effort was in accordance with roadmap of Ministry of SOEs.





Still in the same year, Patra Jasa received another assignment from its holding, Pertamina, to build an Integrated Research & Technology Centre Facility. Patra Jasa successfully carried out groundbreaking at the end of 2022.





Source: Pt Patra Jasa