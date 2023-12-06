QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024





London, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, released the 2024 QS World University Rankings: Sustainability*.





The rankings, now featuring 1397 institutions — over double the number from last year's pilot — evaluate universities based on their social and environmental impact, as well as governance. The University of Toronto leads as the world's most sustainable university, followed by the University of California, Berkeley, and The University of Manchester in second and third places, respectively.





Jessica Turner, CEO of QS, emphasizes the Rankings' significance as a tool for measuring universities' efforts in addressing critical existential challenges. She notes a shift in student priorities[1], with 79% valuing institutional sustainability practices and 82% actively researching them, reflecting their growing concern for social and environmental impact.







Highlights:



