Innovation Beyond Borders: LONITÉ Brings Swiss Craftsmanship and Stunning Colors to Singapore
LONITÉ, a distinguished Swiss company specializing in creating memorial diamonds, announces the expansion of its operations to Singapore.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONITÉ, a distinguished Swiss company specializing in creating memorial diamonds, proudly announces the expansion of its operations to Singapore. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company as it establishes a strong foothold in the vibrant Asian market.
The company name ‘LONITÉ’ originates from ‘Longévité’ in Swiss French, which translates to enjoy a long life. Memorial diamond is one aspect of this idea. The technology base used by LONITE AG dates back to the early 1950s, when scientists created the first man-made diamonds using High-Pressure High-Temperature anvils.
The founders of LONITÉ are all leaders in their field of expertise required to turn cremation ashes or hair carbon into diamonds. From gemology, to the jewelry industry, to the funeral business, as well as science and technology, the founders have been involved in memorial diamonds manufacturing and related research & development in order to create unique memories and a special way to honor Life.
After ashes and hair are cleaned and processed to 99.99% (4N) pure carbon, LONITÉ creates an environment of extreme high pressure and high temperatures (HPHT) , which is how naturally mined diamonds develop deep underground. Unlike CVD (Chemical Vapour Deposition), HPHT is free from heavy metals, unstable chemicals, and coloring additives; 100% safe.
A third-party certification from GIA or IGI can be ordered to show the authenticity of the LONITÉ memorial diamond and most importantly, the origin of the memorial diamond – LONITÉ’s laboratory.
LONITÉ is poised to bring its unique and innovative approach to memorial diamonds to a broader audience, cementing its reputation as a global leader in this specialized industry.
The company has gained widespread recognition for its ability to transform cremated remains or hair into exquisite diamonds, offering a tangible and lasting way to cherish the memory of a loved one. What sets LONITÉ apart from others in the field is its commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities.
In the year 2023, LONITÉ is thrilled to unveil its latest groundbreaking offer – the production of memorial diamonds with a size of up to 3 carats. This expansion in size provides clients with even more options to customize their memorial diamonds, ensuring a truly unique and personal tribute to their loved ones.
Moreover, LONITÉ takes pride in being the first and only company in the industry to offer memorial diamonds in captivating colors such as pink and black. These distinct hues add an extra layer of personalization, allowing clients to choose a memorial diamond that resonates with the individuality of their cherished memories.
As a Swiss company, LONITÉ brings a legacy of precision and excellence to every memorial diamond it creates. The expansion into Singapore reflects LONITÉ's commitment to reaching a global audience while maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship and customer service.
"LONITÉ is more than a company – it is a testament to the enduring power of memories. With our expansion to Singapore, we aim to offer our innovative memorial diamonds to a wider audience, providing a meaningful and everlasting way to celebrate the lives of those we hold dear," said Thalissa Nivard, Co-Director at LONITÉ.
About LONITÉ
LONITÉ is a Swiss company specializing in the creation of memorial diamonds, providing a unique and meaningful way to honor the memories of loved ones. With a dedication to precision, innovation, and customization, LONITÉ offers memorial diamonds in various sizes and colors, including the groundbreaking introduction of pink and black diamonds.
For more information, please visit https://www.lonite.com.sg/en/.
