2024 Garden Trends Report Unveiled: Embracing Eco-Optimism in the New Horticultural Era

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garden Media Group (GMG) has just released its highly anticipated 2024 Garden Trends Report, a comprehensive overview of the emerging trends set to influence the horticultural landscape.

This year's report, presented by GMG President Katie Dubow, centers around the theme of "eco-optimism," highlighting a proactive approach to environmental challenges.

One of the most striking aspects of the report is the selection of "cyber lime" as the color of the year.

Described as vivid, punchy, and powerful, cyber lime exemplifies the traits of "horti-futurism," a trend that combines nature and technology. This choice reflects a broader shift towards using shades of green that resonate with environmental themes and sustainability.

The report identifies seven key trends for 2024, each offering unique insights into the evolving world of gardening:

Buying Power: Focusing on Generation Z's influence, Dubow notes their preference for sustainability and quality over quantity. Their digital savviness and reliance on online influencers for gardening advice are reshaping retail strategies, with a move towards "no excess inventory" and a stronger online presence.

Horti-futurism: Tracy Qiu, a garden scholar and historian, envisions a future where bold, bright elements replace the cold, metallic vision of the future. This includes futuristic landscape designs featuring closed ecosystem terrariums, survivalist gardens, and night gardens.

Delight in the Dark: A growing interest in the occult has spurred trends like goth gardening, Victorian gardens, and Halloween gardens. This trend embraces dark-hued plants and unconventional garden designs, transforming spaces like cemeteries into community gathering spots.

Bugging Out: Insect-inspired designs and native plant gardening are gaining traction. The use of insects in décor is becoming increasingly popular, and there's a notable rise in planting for bees, butterflies, and birds.

Hanging in There: With urban living on the rise, small space and container gardening are becoming more popular. Hanging gardens, in particular, are gaining popularity for their space efficiency and aesthetic appeal.

Nature Calls: A trend towards "anti-gardens" or chaos gardens is emerging, rebelling against traditional, tidy garden designs. This trend is accompanied by a growing focus on community health and environmental sustainability.

Greenterior: A blend of sustainability and environmental awareness, this trend emphasizes the harmony between nature and interior spaces, influenced by the color of the year.

