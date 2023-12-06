Submit Release
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
29.11.23  643 390  63.29  40 721 826
30.11.23  43 782  63.05  2 760 639
1.12.23  45 000  64.10  2 884 550
4.12.23  176 266  63.35  11 166 081
5.12.23  402 980  62.35  25 126 407
Previous transactions  10 306 426    
       
Accumulated to date  11 617 844  62.30  723 836 352


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 26 714 722 shares, corresponding to 1.31% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com 

Attachment


Primary Logo

