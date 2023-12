NOWPayments Introduces Revised Partners Program

KINGSTOWN, NETHERLANDS, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today NOWPayments, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, announces the launch of its revised Partner Program , designed to welcome others who are interested in supporting the expansion of digital payment options worldwide. The Partner Program program presents a strategic opportunity for influencers and entrepreneurs to foster the adoption of cryptocurrency payments by referring businesses to NOWPayments.Strategic Partnership with Influencers:The NOWPayments Partner Program is crafted to provide a seamless integration for those looking to support and facilitate the wider use of cryptocurrencies in commerce. By sharing a unique link provided by NOWPayments, participants can assist businesses in navigating the cryptocurrency payment landscape.The program offers effortless Integration, where one can register on NOWPayments and obtain a link for sharing within minutes of registering on the website.The program commission structure is well-defined and clear, as participants earn a share of the service fee garnered from the transactions conducted by the merchants they refer, with no “earnings cap” or maximum on the potential a person can earn through the program for the first year.NOWPayments also offers clear marketing support, including access to NOWPayments' promotional materials to engage a broader audience.Getting Started with the NOWPayments Partners Progarm:Step 1: Sign up on NOWPayments and secure a personalised link.Step 2: Distribute your link via preferred channels to your network.Step 3: Gain a portion of the service fees from transactions completed by referrals.The NOWPayments Partners Program is not just a channel for business growth but also a commitment to enhancing the visibility and usability of digital currencies in everyday transactions.About NOWPaymentsNOWPayments is a prominent solution provider in the cryptocurrency payment sector, committed to delivering robust and user-friendly payment integration services. Catering to both individual and commercial clients, NOWPayments is dedicated to improving transactional efficiency and accessibility.