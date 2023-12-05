Sustainability ranking success for La Trobe

The University’s best result was for Health and Wellbeing, rising to 74th place, while the biggest rise was for Knowledge Exchange, increasing a huge 307 places to rank 89.

The improved results are related to changes in the metrics and weightings for the ranking, with La Trobe able to provide data for the ranking for the first time, the introduction of a Governance metric and an increase in participation from 700 to 1,430 institutions.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said the result also reflected the focus the University had placed on being an industry leader in sustainability, including through its key research themes in the 2020-2030 Strategic Plan, and a commitment to be net zero by 2029.

“We are delighted to see La Trobe’s commitment to sustainability reflected in these improved rankings,” Professor Dewar said.

“It is important we not only teach the next generations about sustainability and undertake impactful environmental research, but that we implement this work across the University and ensure our commitment is embedded in everything we do.”

The QS Sustainability Ranking is measured by three pillars: