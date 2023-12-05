Sustainability ranking success for La Trobe
La Trobe University has rocketed up the QS Sustainability Ranking 2024, rising more than 200 places to be ranked 166 in the world under a revised methodology design for the second year of the ranking.
The University’s best result was for Health and Wellbeing, rising to 74th place, while the biggest rise was for Knowledge Exchange, increasing a huge 307 places to rank 89.
The improved results are related to changes in the metrics and weightings for the ranking, with La Trobe able to provide data for the ranking for the first time, the introduction of a Governance metric and an increase in participation from 700 to 1,430 institutions.
La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said the result also reflected the focus the University had placed on being an industry leader in sustainability, including through its key research themes in the 2020-2030 Strategic Plan, and a commitment to be net zero by 2029.
“We are delighted to see La Trobe’s commitment to sustainability reflected in these improved rankings,” Professor Dewar said.
“It is important we not only teach the next generations about sustainability and undertake impactful environmental research, but that we implement this work across the University and ensure our commitment is embedded in everything we do.”
The QS Sustainability Ranking is measured by three pillars:
- Environmental Impact (subcategories of education, research and institutional sustainability)
- Social Impact (subcategories of employability, equality, health and wellbeing, education, knowledge exchange)
- Governance
Highlights for La Trobe from the rankings include:
- Overall ranking increase, up from the 381-400 band in 2023 to 166 in 2024
- Social Impact ranked 78, an increase of 123 places
- Environmental Impact overall improved from the 501+ band, to rank 312
- New Governance pillar ranked 129
The full list of rankings is available here.