THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS gets Off-Broadway Debut this February
arc Summers is an icon of a generation; the host of Nickelodeon’s DOUBLE DARE, tells his story on stage in the new play The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc Summers is an icon of a generation; the host of Nickelodeon’s DOUBLE DARE, tells his story on stage in the new play THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS. Beginning performances on February 14th, with a VIP Gala Performance on February 19th, in advance of its February 22nd opening night. The show is written by Alex Brightman with original music by Drew Gasparini and will be performed at New World Stages (340 West 50 Street).
Part interactive game show, part memoir, THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS takes us on one man’s extraordinary journey, both on-screen and off. Marc Summers launched Nickelodeon as the host of the world’s most famous children’s game show, Double Dare. He went on to become a household name on the small screen, having a 20-year relationship with the Food Network as the host of Unwrapped and executive producer of Dinner: Impossible and Restaurant: Impossible, all while facing immeasurable challenges behind the scenes.
On your mark! Get set! Go! to this one-of-a-kind intimate theatrical adventure that will leave you inspired, hopeful, and feeling like a kid again.
"Bringing this show to New York feels like a surreal dream, one that I'm still pinching myself over. The gratitude I owe to the immensely talented duo Alex Brightman and Drew Gasparini can't be overstated. Their brilliant book and music paved the way for this wild ride, transforming stumbling blocks into stepping stones. Equally, I'm indebted to my producers Lisa Dozier Shacket and my incredible friend Guy Fieri for their unwavering support. Honestly, I sometimes feel like the luckiest guy in the world. I can't wait for people to join us on this journey, where laughter, entertainment, and pure joy will collide in the heart of New York City. Their combined efforts have made this a moment I'll forever cherish." Marc Summers Marc Summers
"Bringing 'The Life and Slime of Marc Summers' to New York is a dream come true. Being a lifelong fan of 'Double Dare, the opportunity to work with Marc on this show is a thrilling journey back to my childhood. This unique experience promises to be an unforgettably enjoyable experience for our audience." Producer Lisa Dozier Shacket
The creative team includes set design by Christopher Rhoton, lighting design by Jeffrey Small, co-sound design by David Sheehan & Hide J Nakajo. The show will be general managed by LDK Productions/ Lisa Dozier Shacket & Michael Shannon.
THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS is produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket with Guy Fieri, Jeremy Wein/Existence Media in association with Gary and Marlene Cohen, Christopher Rhoton and Joe Trentacosta.
THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS was originally developed & produced at CONSTELLATION STAGE & SCREEN (Bloomington, IN) Chad Rabinovitz, Artistic Director.
THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS will perform at New World Stages, playing Monday, Wednesday – Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM and Sunday at 3 PM. Tickets are $69 - $299 (VIP tickets with a Meet and Greet). The show will run through June 2, 2023. For tickets and more information visit www.LifeAndSlimes.com
With one of the most diverse and eclectic careers in the entertainment industry, MARC SUMMERS is probably best known for putting Nickelodeon on the map as the host of “Double Dare.” He also hosted “What Would You Do?” as well as the first live special on Nickelodeon launching the Nickelodeon Studios in Orlando, Florida. Marc has hosted two talk shows on Lifetime, “History IQ” on The History Channel, as well as “Unwrapped,” one of the longest-running shows on Food Network. He was the original host of Next Food Network Star” when Guy Fieri won, and he has also covered many news stories while appearing as a regular on ABC’s “Home Show.” Marc was the Executive Director of both “Dinner Impossible” and “Restaurant Impossible,” as well as a shark special on Discovery. He is also a frequent guest on “Guy’s Grocery Games” and has been in several episodes of “Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives.” Marc has appeared on OPRAH three times, with Howard Stern twice, and in a classic episode of “The Tonight Show” with guest Burt Reynolds. Google it - It is all spontaneous!
