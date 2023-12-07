BizCloud Experts Takes Strides Towards AI Excellence with Adoption of Tailored AWS AI Ready Program
BizCloud Experts proudly announces its commitment to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities through its adoption of AWS AI Ready Program.
BizCloud Experts, a leading provider of cloud solutions, proudly announces its commitment to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities through its adoption and tailoring AWS AI Ready Program to meet its solution engineering needs. This strategic move underscores BizCloud Experts' dedication to delivering smarter applications and innovative solutions to its clients.
— Nagesh Kunamneni, President and CSO
As a key component of this program, BizCloud Experts will enroll over 30+ engineers in the comprehensive AWS AI Ready Curriculum. Additionally, engineers will undergo specialized training in Rekognition, Machine Learning (ML), and Sagemaker, ensuring a well-rounded skill set in cutting-edge AI technologies.The AWS AI Ready Program empowers businesses to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence by providing in-depth training, resources, and support. By investing in the skills and expertise of its engineers, BizCloud Experts aims to integrate AI seamlessly into its serverless, DevOps, and automation portfolio.
"Embracing artificial intelligence is not just a strategic choice for BizCloud Experts; it's a commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient solutions for our clients," said Nagesh Kunamneni, President at BizCloud Experts. "Through the AI Ready Program, we are ensuring that our engineers are equipped with the latest knowledge and tools to push the boundaries of what is possible in the cloud computing landscape."
BizCloud Experts envisions a future where AI is at the core of every application, driving innovation and creating tangible value for its clients. By embedding AI capabilities into their serverless, DevOps, and automation offerings, the company aims to provide solutions that are not only efficient but also intelligent and adaptive. The additional training in Rekognition, ML, and Sagemaker will further enhance BizCloud Experts' ability to develop tailored AI solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients across various industries.
This initiative aligns with BizCloud Experts' overarching vision: "Build Smarter Applications." By leveraging the AWS AI Ready Program, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of the rapidly evolving AI landscape, ready to deliver intelligent and forward-thinking solutions.
About BizCloud Experts
BizCloud Experts is a leading provider of cloud solutions, specializing in serverless computing, DevOps, and automation. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, BizCloud Experts empowers businesses to thrive in the digital era by delivering cutting-edge, customized cloud solutions.
