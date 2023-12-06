Guidepoint Expands Indian Footprint in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guidepoint, the world's leading expert network and research enablement platform, proudly announced today the expansion of its Mumbai office in support of the firm's rapid growth in the Indian market.

Jon Adkins, Guidepoint's Director and Head of International, commented, "This investment in India underscores our unwavering commitment to providing our Indian clientele — investors, consultants, and corporations — with unparalleled local perspectives to help harness global expertise.”

Guidepoint's new office is strategically situated within the prestigious Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai - a distinguished business epicenter housing a multitude of international corporations, financial institutions, and headquarters of major Indian enterprises.

Jagjeet Kang-Pabla, Ph.D., Guidepoint's Senior Vice President of Client Services, expressed, "With a rapidly growing team of dedicated professionals in India, we aim to continue exceeding the expectations of our clients with timely and invaluable expert perspectives, enabling them to make well-informed decisions."

For more information, follow Guidepoint India on LinkedIn at Guidepoint India, or to connect with a Guidepoint India representative, please email us at mumbai@guidepoint.com.

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint is a leading research enablement platform designed to accelerate understanding and empower decision‑making through real-time access to data and hard-to-source knowledge. Backed by the world’s largest network of expertise, the company provides critical context and dimension on any topic, letting top companies and investors rapidly turn answers into action.

Mike Gold Guidepoint 2123752984 mgold@guidepoint.com