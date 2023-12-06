AHI completes Formal Agreements with UAE-based E-Script medicine management company Pharmak Direct

AHI AHI Enterprise Care Platform

Matching AHI smartphone-derived biometric health assessment with digital pharmacy across the Middle East with gross revenue share partnership.

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI)

SOUTH PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlights

• AHI has executed formal agreements with Pharmak Direct.

• AHI Technology will be embedded in the e-script process, allowing patient screening.

• Pharmak has a prominent stake in the e-script market throughout the MENA region.

• First-of-its-kind e-script and mobile screening point-of-sale offering.

• Following integration, it has been agreed that AHI will receive 1.6% of the e-script value on e-script partners using AHI’s e-screening.

• AHI now has three strategic partnerships in the UAE.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd (ASX/NASDAQ: AHI) (“AHI” or “the Company”) is pleased to inform shareholders that, the Company has executed a Master Services Agreement (“MSA”) with Pharmak Direct, which sets out the terms and conditions of AHI’s partnership with Pharmak Direct.

Further to AHI's strategic partnerships with IntelliGen (see AHI’s announcement dated 14 August 2023) and Bin Farhood (see AHI’s announcement dated 12 September 2023), the signing of the Pharmak MSA in the UAE is a testament to AHI’s establishment of a robust presence within the MENA region. This new end-to-end platform is designed to encompass a suite of services, including AHI’s proprietary risk identification screening with telehealth, e-scripting, pharmaceutical delivery, medication management, fraud detection, and medication waste management.

Dubai-based Pharmak Direct is a prominent stakeholder in the Middle Eastern e-script market, providing innovative digital home and workplace delivery prescription solutions. The company offers a comprehensive platform that enables payers, doctors, and patients to manage prescription compliance seamlessly, delivery and adherence electronically, enhancing the overall healthcare experience.

Pharmak represents a transformative shift in the prescription landscape with its e-script dispensing and packaging system (ESPS), enabling the company’s unique 3-minute e-script-to-packaged capability. By leveraging technology to digitise and streamline the end-to-end prescription process, Pharmak Direct enhances efficiency, accuracy, and patient safety, ultimately improving the overall healthcare experience.

Under the terms of the MSA, with the assistance of AHI, Pharmak will integrate the AHI Biometric Health Assessment capabilities, enhancing the e-script patient experience and facilitating cost-effective medication and health management solutions with the Pharmak Direct ESPS. This is intended to seamlessly provide health data directly into the joint AHI / Pharmak ESPS, further providing Health insurers, government, and healthcare professionals with valuable insights into the patient's overall health status. The parties are targeting Q2-2024 as the initial launch of the combined solution.

Upon completing the integration process, it has been agreed that AHI will receive 1.6% of the gross e-script value. Pharmak expects to achieve a minimum e-script order volume in 2024 of 100,000 e-scripts per month in the UAE and a further 100,000 e-scripts per month in Saudi Arabia. The average e-script value in the UAE is AED550.00 (USD$150.00); in Saudi, the average e-script value is SAR350.00 (USD$93.40).

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd (‘AHI’) delivers scalable health assessment, risk stratification and digital triage capabilities to healthcare providers, insurers, employers, and government agencies worldwide via our proprietary technology and processes.

