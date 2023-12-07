EnBiorganic Technologies Begins Trial with EBS-Di System for Odor Control in Sartell, MN Wastewater Collection System

EDS-Di and Support Equipment installation in Trailer Unit at Sartell Lift Station EBS-Di Equipment Trailer Installation at Sartell Lift Station Additional EBS-Di Unit Installation at Secondary Lift Station Structure

Implementation of the EBS-Di technology aims to address and manage odor issues within the city's wastewater collection system infrastructure.

We are eager to see the positive impact on our city’s collection system and the improved quality of life for our community.” — Jeff Bemboom, Utilities Systems Supervisor, City of Sartell

LAS VEGAS NV / CALGARY AB, USA / CANADA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnBiorganic Technologies, in collaboration with BioResource Service (BRS), announces the implementation of the EBS-Di technology in the City of Sartell's wastewater collection system. This initiative aims to address and manage odor issues within the city's wastewater infrastructure.

The EBS-Di system, employing Bacillus bacteria, has been designed to enhance the wastewater treatment process. Four units of this system will be strategically placed across Sartell's collection system for a multi-month period, followed by a long-term deployment of two units.

Anson Liski, Vice President of Market Development at EnBiorganic, comments, "Our objective with this project is to provide Sartell with an environmentally conscious and efficient approach to managing odors in its wastewater system."

This type of installation has additional potential benefits beyond odor management, notably in enhancing wastewater quality. By implementing the EBS-Di system, there is an expected reduction in principal wastewater constituents such as Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), Total Suspended Solids (TSS), and Nitrogen. Moreover, the system is designed to address the accumulation of Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG), which are common challenges in wastewater management. This bioaugmentation approach not only degrades odor-causing compounds but also targets the reduction of hydrogen sulfide-producing bacteria.

Previous installations of the EBS-Di technology have shown its potential in odor reduction. These units, equipped with real-time monitoring and remote control capabilities, are designed to ensure ongoing optimization and sustained benefits.

“The EBS-Di technology by EnBiorganic could bring significant benefits to our community,” said Jeff Bemboom, Utilities Systems Supervisor, City of Sartell. “We are eager to see the positive impact on our city’s collection system and the improved quality of life for our community.”

The placement of the EBS-Di units in Sartell was determined after a thorough evaluation of the city's collection system, aiming for optimal efficiency. Following the initial multi-month deployment, the project will transition to a maintenance phase with two units, focusing on continued management of the wastewater system’s odor and quality.

###

About EnBiorganic Technologies:

EnBiorganic Technologies is dedicated to advancing sustainable wastewater treatment solutions. Specializing in the development of automated systems like the EBS-Di, EnBiorganic is a leader in bioaugmentation and natural wastewater treatment processes, delivering efficiency and effectiveness to clients in North America. For more information on how EnBiorganic Technologies is transforming wastewater management, please visit www.enbiorganic.com

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact:

