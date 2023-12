Join our Texas Tuition Promise Fund® Webinar Dec. 6

TEXAS, December 5 - Join the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) on Wednesday, Dec. 6, noon-1:30 p.m. CT for our next webinar to learn how you can save for your loved one’s college education. Our webinar will provide an overview of TTPF, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan, and information on the different tuition unit types, tuition redemption values and payment options.* You can learn how to open a new account or make a gift to an existing account. Additionally, account owners can find out how to let friends and family know how to contribute to their beneficiaries' accounts this holiday season. In addition, the webinar will present information about matching scholarships and tuition unit grants available for eligible TTPF beneficiaries through the Texas Match the Promise FoundationSM.** General enrollment in TTPF is open through Feb. 29, 2024. Enrollment for children younger than one year of age extends through July 31, 2024. If you have any questions regarding the webinar, please contact us. For more information about the plan, visit TuitionPromise.org or call 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5. * Residency restrictions apply. ** Residency restrictions, age requirements, eligibility criteria, household income restrictions and contribution requirements apply. The Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (“Plan”) is administered by the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board (“Board”). Orion Advisor Solutions, Inc. is the plan manager. The Plan and the Board do not provide legal, financial, or tax advice and you should consult a legal, financial, or tax advisor before participating. Non-residents of Texas should consider whether their home state, or the beneficiary’s home state, offers its residents any tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors that are only available for participants in that state’s plan. Participation in the Plan does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university. Only the purchaser may direct redemptions, withdrawals, changes in beneficiary, or other contract changes. You may lose money by participating in the Plan. No part of a contract is a deposit or obligation of, or is guaranteed or insured by, the Board, the state of Texas, or any agency or agent thereof. The contracts have not been registered with or approved by the SEC or any state. Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, fees, charges, and expenses associated with contracts, including Plan termination and reduced Transfer or Refund Value. Transfer Value applies to redemptions at Texas private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, medical and dental schools, career schools, and registered apprenticeship programs and is the lesser of: (1) the costs the units would cover at a Texas public college or university; or (2) the original purchase price of the units plus or minus the Plan’s net investment earnings or losses on that amount. Texas Match the Promise FoundationSM scholarships can only be used at Texas public colleges and universities, and any Transfer Value of a Match the Promise Foundation scholarship account cannot be utilized. The Plan Description and Master Agreement contain this and other information about the Plan and may be obtained by visiting TuitionPromise.org or calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5. Purchasers should read the Plan Description and Master Agreement, and all other Plan documents carefully before purchasing a contract. © 2023 Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. “Texas Tuition Promise Fund” is a registered service mark of the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. All rights reserved.