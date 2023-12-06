Winstanly Park (Sinai Village III) Will Break Ground in East St. Louis
Winstanly Park (Sinai Village III) Will Break Ground in East St. Louis on 38 Housing Units on December 13, 2023
Breaking ground on new housing in this historic neighborhood marks continuing positive change for our beloved city. Residents will experience community investment and opportunities not seen in years.”EAST ST. LOUIS, ILLINOIS, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Mount Sinai Development Corporation (MSDC), RISE Community Development, and the City of East St. Louis will break ground on the Winstanley Park Phase 3 formerly known as Sinai Village III. Phase 3 includes 12 garden units and 16 townhomes of new construction and 10 adaptive reuse apartments. All of the new homes will be located on the 1100 blocks of Martin Luther King Drive and Cleveland Avenue – adjacent to Sinai Village I and II. The rental units within Winstanley Park will have modern, fully equipped kitchens, open floorplans, and numerous Universal Design features. The townhome units will feature fenced rear yards.
— Dennis Jackson, Executive Director MSDC
“Breaking ground on new housing in this historic neighborhood marks continuing positive change for our beloved city” said Dennis Jackson, Executive Director of MSDC. “Residents of this neighborhood will experience community investment and opportunities not seen in years.”
After the initial phase of housing is completed, Mt. Sinai Development Corp has plans to rehab the non-housing portion of the rehab building into a modern gym facility and commercial space that can be utilized by the East St. Louis community at large. A new office for the Sinai Life Center, the youth programming wing of Mt. Sinai Church, will also be housed in this building in a future phase. There are also plans to include a commercial kitchen and additional, leasable office space and small grocery store. This development was wholly informed by the needs expressed in the Winstanley Community Plan, which began in 2018 and was recently adopted by the City of East St. Louis on January 14th, 2021.
Funders of Winstanley Park include Associated Bank, Bank of America, Busey Bank, Carrollton Bank, Commerce Bank, Deaconess Foundation, Enterprise Green Communities, FCB Bank, First Bank, Metro St. Louis Community Reinvestment Act Association, Midland State Bank, Midwest Bank Centre, Regions Bank, St. Louis Equity Fund, and Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA). Leasing opportunities at the Winston – Salem Choice Neighborhood Phase 1 will begin the Spring of 2024.
About Mount Sinai Development Corporation
Mount Sinai Development Corporation (MSDC) primary focus is community and economic development in East St. Louis. MSDC partners with a variety of resources to create effective solutions for developing the Winstanley Park neighborhood into a safe, healthy community. To view the Winstanley plan go to:
http://www.winstanleyplanning.net
Dennis Jackson
Mount Sinai Development Corporation
+1 618-410-8035
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook