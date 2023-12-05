Paul Peters Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® to Co-Author Book, “Success Redefined” with Jack Canfield

Paul Peters

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Peters, a distinguished author, veteran, and devoted philanthropist, is joining forces with CelebrityPress® to co-author the upcoming book, "Success Redefined," alongside the celebrated writer Jack Canfield. Set to be released in 2024, this much-awaited book will be enriched by Paul's inspiring journey and unwavering dedication to creating a positive impact on the lives of others.

Born in Carbondale, Illinois, to parents George and Doloros Peters, Paul Peters spent his formative years in the Chicago suburbs. He attended Homewood Flossmoor High School, where his involvement in gymnastics showcased his early dedication to discipline and excellence. Afterward, Paul graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in psychology, setting the stage for his future endeavors.

Paul's remarkable journey led him to Southern Evangelical Seminary, where he delved into the study of philosophy. During this time, he also served as a chaplain in the New York jail system, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to supporting and guiding individuals in challenging circumstances. Subsequently, Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army for eight years, earning an honorable discharge with the rank of First Lieutenant.

Family holds a special place in Paul's heart, with his three children being his pride and joy. His daughter is pursuing her college education at Clemson, his youngest son graduated with a double degree from the University of South Carolina, and his eldest son receives dedicated care at home.

Paul Peters is the esteemed owner of Covenant Case Management Services, an organization dedicated to serving individuals with disabilities in North Carolina. Additionally, he founded "The Nehemiah Project Covenant of Love," a non-profit that provides vital support in various areas, including homelessness, veterans' assistance, senior citizen care, addiction recovery, mental health support, developmental disabilities, at-risk youth mentorship, and aid for abused women in North Carolina. In 2022, Paul initiated a Mentoring Center under the Nehemiah Project, aiming to create a positive impact on at-risk youth.

Paul is a published author, with two books to his name: "Discovering and Embracing Your Life Purpose" and "The Ways of Wisdom." He is currently collaborating with Jack Canfield on his third book, "Success Redefined," which promises to be a source of inspiration and transformation.

Paul's passions include reading, continuous self-improvement, serving others, traveling, and assisting individuals in discovering their life's purpose. His zest for life shines through in his commitment to making a positive influence on everyone he encounters.

The collaboration between Paul Peters and Jack Canfield on "Success Redefined" is set to provide readers with invaluable insights into achieving success on their terms. With his rich life experiences and dedication to uplifting others, Paul Peters is a testament to the power of resilience and purpose.