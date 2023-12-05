Descartes Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Record Revenues as Global Logistics Network Expands



WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter (Q3FY24). All financial results referenced are in United States (US) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

“Our network continues to grow as new customers join our community and existing customers trust us with more of their business,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “As a result, we delivered another strong quarter of financial results in a challenging market. We believe there’s a lot more we can do to help shippers, carriers and logistics services providers manage the complete lifecycle of shipments around the world. We have a strong financial position and the expertise to continue to invest in our business for the future.”

Q3FY24 Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ Q3FY24 included:

Revenues of $144.7 million, up 19% from $121.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ( Q3FY23 ) and up 1% from $143.4 million in the previous quarter ( Q2FY24 );

) and up 1% from $143.4 million in the previous quarter ( ); Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $130.4 million (90% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $12.8 million (9% of total revenues) and license revenues of $1.5 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 18% from $110.1 million in Q3FY23;

Cash provided by operating activities of $56.1 million, up 10% from $50.9 million in Q3FY23 and up 8% from $52.0 million in Q2FY24;

Income from operations of $32.4 million, down from $34.8 million in Q3FY23 and down from $36.8 million in Q2FY24. Q3FY24 income from operations (as well as Q3FY24 net income and earnings per share) was negatively impacted by an increase in Other Charges of $9.5 million as compared to Q3FY23 and an increase of $7.2 million as compared to Q2FY24, primarily related to contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from recent acquisitions;

Net income of $26.6 million, up from $26.5 million in Q3FY23 and down from $28.1 million in Q2FY24. Net income as a percentage of revenue was 18%, compared to 22% in Q3FY23 and 20% in Q2FY24;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.31, consistent with $0.31 in Q3FY23 and down from $0.32 in Q2FY24, respectively; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $63.5 million, up 17% from $54.5 million in Q3FY23 and up 5% from $60.6 million in Q2FY24. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 44%, compared to 45% and 42% in Q3FY23 and Q2FY24, respectively.





Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges, acquisition-related expenses, and contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from acquisitions). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes' ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.

The following table summarizes Descartes' results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):

Q3

FY24 Q2

FY24 Q1

FY24 Q4

FY23 Q3

FY23 Revenues 144.7 143.4 136.6 125.1 121.5 Services revenues 130.4 130.7 124.1 113.4 110.1 Gross margin 76 % 76 % 76 % 77 % 77 % Cash provided by operating activities 56.1 52.0 48.9 50.6 50.9 Income from operations 32.4 36.8 36.5 33.6 34.8 Net income 26.6 28.1 29.4 29.8 26.5 Net income as a % of revenues 18 % 20 % 22 % 24 % 22 % Earnings per diluted share 0.31 0.32 0.34 0.34 0.31 Adjusted EBITDA 63.5 60.6 57.7 55.4 54.5 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 44 % 42 % 42 % 44 % 45 %

Year-to-Date Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ nine-month period ended October 31, 2023 (9MFY24) included:

Revenues of $424.7 million, up 18% from $360.9 million in the same period a year ago (9MFY23);

Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $385.3 million (91% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $35.6 million (8% of total revenues) and license revenues of $3.8 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 20% from $322.3 million in 9MFY23;

Cash provided by operating activities of $156.9 million, up 11% from $141.7 million in 9MFY23;

Income from operations of $105.8 million, up 9% from $96.8 million in 9MFY23;

Net income of $84.1 million, up 16% from $72.5 million in 9MFY23. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 20%, consistent with 20% in 9MFY23;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.97, up 15% from $0.84 in 9MFY23; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $181.7 million, up 14% from $159.8 million in 9MFY23. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 43%, compared to 44% in 9MFY23.





The following table summarizes Descartes’ results in the categories specified below over 9MFY24 and 9MFY23 (unaudited, dollar amounts in millions):

9MFY24 9MFY23 Revenues 424.7 360.9 Services revenues 385.3 322.3 Gross margin 76 % 77 % Cash provided by operating activities 156.9 141.7 Income from operations 105.8 96.8 Net income 84.1 72.5 Net income as a % of revenues 20 % 20 % Earnings per diluted share 0.97 0.84 Adjusted EBITDA 181.7 159.8 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 43 % 44 %

Cash Position

At October 31, 2023, Descartes had $279.6 million in cash. Cash increased by $52.2 million in Q3FY24 and $3.2 million in 9MFY24. The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q3FY24 and 9MFY24 in millions of dollars:

Q3FY24 9MFY24 Cash provided by operating activities 56.1 156.9 Additions to property and equipment (1.5 ) (4.8 ) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - (142.7 ) Issuances of common shares, net of issuance costs 0.4 6.4 Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements - (4.9 ) Payment of contingent consideration - (6.3 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (2.8 ) (1.4 ) Net change in cash 52.2 3.2 Cash, beginning of period 227.4 276.4 Cash, end of period 279.6 279.6

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter ) .

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.

The term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges, acquisition-related expenses, and contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from acquisitions). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes’ ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed six acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2023 and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q3FY24, Q2FY24, Q1FY24, Q4FY23, and Q3FY23, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) Q3FY24 Q2FY24 Q1FY24 Q4FY23 Q3FY23 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 26.6 28.1 29.4 29.8 26.5 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 Investment income (2.7 ) (2.0 ) (1.6 ) (2.8 ) (1.1 ) Income tax expense 8.2 10.4 8.4 6.3 9.0 Depreciation expense 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.4 1.3 Amortization of intangible assets 15.3 15.5 14.7 14.3 14.7 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 4.6 4.4 3.3 3.6 3.6 Other charges 9.7 2.5 1.9 2.5 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA 63.5 60.6 57.7 55.4 54.5 Revenues 144.7 143.4 136.6 125.1 121.5 Net income as % of revenues 18 % 20 % 22 % 24 % 22 % Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 44 % 42 % 42 % 44 % 45 %

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for 9MFY24 and 9MFY23, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) 9MFY24 9MFY23 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 84.1 72.5 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 1.0 0.8 Investment income (6.3 ) (1.7 ) Income tax expense 27.0 25.2 Depreciation expense 4.1 3.8 Amortization of intangible assets 45.4 45.9 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 12.4 10.3 Other charges 14.0 3.0 Adjusted EBITDA 181.7 159.8 Revenues 424.7 360.9 Net income as % of revenues 20 % 20 % Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 43 % 44 %



The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)



October 31, January 31, 2023 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash 279,609 276,385 Accounts receivable (net) Trade 46,443 45,173 Other 20,815 11,658 Prepaid expenses and other 26,289 24,676 Inventory 897 759 374,053 358,651 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 23,967 22,247 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 11,902 11,434 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 5,100 6,774 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 2,828 11,483 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 263,014 229,808 GOODWILL 751,915 675,647 1,432,779 1,316,044 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 14,198 10,569 Accrued liabilities 106,869 80,309 Lease obligations 3,061 3,397 Income taxes payable 3,710 7,536 Deferred revenue 81,211 67,784 209,049 169,595 LONG-TERM DEBT - - LEASE OBLIGATIONS 2,860 3,923 DEFERRED REVENUE 1,524 1,615 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE 9,191 6,120 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 23,125 35,400 245,749 216,653 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common shares – unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled 85,108,141 at October 31, 2023 (January 31, 2023 – 84,820,100) 547,540



538,448 Additional paid-in capital 490,924 486,551 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (40,353 ) (30,456 ) Retained earnings 188,919 104,848 1,187,030 1,099,391 1,432,779 1,316,044



The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(US dollars in thousands, except per share and weighted average share amounts; US GAAP; Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES 144,698 121,467 424,705 360,873 COST OF REVENUES 34,325 27,530 102,184 84,272 GROSS MARGIN 110,373 93,937 322,521 276,601 EXPENSES Sales and marketing 17,209 14,637 51,583 42,188 Research and development 21,118 17,400 62,923 52,124 General and administrative 14,712 12,293 42,747 36,635 Other charges 9,679 200 14,067 2,971 Amortization of intangible assets 15,250 14,710 45,408 45,844 77,968 59,240 216,728 179,762 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 32,405 34,697 105,793 96,839 INTEREST EXPENSE (343 ) (285 ) (1,020 ) (847 ) INVESTMENT INCOME 2,717 1,037 6,287 1,651 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 34,779 35,449 111,060 97,643 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) Current 10,334 9,252 30,207 21,591 Deferred (2,157 ) (272 ) (3,218 ) 3,566 8,177 8,980 26,989 25,157 NET INCOME 26,602 26,469 84,071 72,486 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 0.31 0.31 0.99 0.85 Diluted 0.31 0.31 0.97 0.84 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands) Basic 85,101 84,797 85,045 84,782 Diluted 86,791 86,483 86,772 86,400

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)