Descartes Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Record Revenues as Global Logistics Network Expands

WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter (Q3FY24). All financial results referenced are in United States (US) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

“Our network continues to grow as new customers join our community and existing customers trust us with more of their business,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “As a result, we delivered another strong quarter of financial results in a challenging market. We believe there’s a lot more we can do to help shippers, carriers and logistics services providers manage the complete lifecycle of shipments around the world. We have a strong financial position and the expertise to continue to invest in our business for the future.”

Q3FY24 Financial Results
As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ Q3FY24 included:

  • Revenues of $144.7 million, up 19% from $121.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 (Q3FY23) and up 1% from $143.4 million in the previous quarter (Q2FY24);
  • Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $130.4 million (90% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $12.8 million (9% of total revenues) and license revenues of $1.5 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 18% from $110.1 million in Q3FY23;
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $56.1 million, up 10% from $50.9 million in Q3FY23 and up 8% from $52.0 million in Q2FY24;
  • Income from operations of $32.4 million, down from $34.8 million in Q3FY23 and down from $36.8 million in Q2FY24. Q3FY24 income from operations (as well as Q3FY24 net income and earnings per share) was negatively impacted by an increase in Other Charges of $9.5 million as compared to Q3FY23 and an increase of $7.2 million as compared to Q2FY24, primarily related to contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from recent acquisitions;
  • Net income of $26.6 million, up from $26.5 million in Q3FY23 and down from $28.1 million in Q2FY24. Net income as a percentage of revenue was 18%, compared to 22% in Q3FY23 and 20% in Q2FY24;
  • Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.31, consistent with $0.31 in Q3FY23 and down from $0.32 in Q2FY24, respectively; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $63.5 million, up 17% from $54.5 million in Q3FY23 and up 5% from $60.6 million in Q2FY24. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 44%, compared to 45% and 42% in Q3FY23 and Q2FY24, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges, acquisition-related expenses, and contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from acquisitions). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes' ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.

The following table summarizes Descartes' results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):

  Q3
FY24 		Q2
FY24		 Q1
FY24		 Q4
FY23		 Q3
FY23
Revenues 144.7   143.4   136.6   125.1   121.5  
Services revenues 130.4   130.7   124.1   113.4   110.1  
Gross margin 76 % 76 % 76 % 77 % 77 %
Cash provided by operating activities 56.1   52.0   48.9   50.6   50.9  
Income from operations 32.4   36.8   36.5   33.6   34.8  
Net income 26.6   28.1   29.4   29.8   26.5  
Net income as a % of revenues 18 % 20 % 22 % 24 % 22 %
Earnings per diluted share 0.31   0.32   0.34   0.34   0.31  
Adjusted EBITDA 63.5   60.6   57.7   55.4   54.5  
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 44 % 42 % 42 % 44 % 45 %

Year-to-Date Financial Results
As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ nine-month period ended October 31, 2023 (9MFY24) included:

  • Revenues of $424.7 million, up 18% from $360.9 million in the same period a year ago (9MFY23);
  • Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $385.3 million (91% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $35.6 million (8% of total revenues) and license revenues of $3.8 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 20% from $322.3 million in 9MFY23;
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $156.9 million, up 11% from $141.7 million in 9MFY23;
  • Income from operations of $105.8 million, up 9% from $96.8 million in 9MFY23;
  • Net income of $84.1 million, up 16% from $72.5 million in 9MFY23. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 20%, consistent with 20% in 9MFY23;
  • Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.97, up 15% from $0.84 in 9MFY23; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $181.7 million, up 14% from $159.8 million in 9MFY23. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 43%, compared to 44% in 9MFY23.

The following table summarizes Descartes’ results in the categories specified below over 9MFY24 and 9MFY23 (unaudited, dollar amounts in millions):

  9MFY24 9MFY23
Revenues 424.7   360.9  
Services revenues 385.3   322.3  
Gross margin 76 % 77 %
Cash provided by operating activities 156.9   141.7  
Income from operations 105.8   96.8  
Net income 84.1   72.5  
Net income as a % of revenues 20 % 20 %
Earnings per diluted share 0.97   0.84  
Adjusted EBITDA 181.7   159.8  
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 43 % 44 %

Cash Position
At October 31, 2023, Descartes had $279.6 million in cash. Cash increased by $52.2 million in Q3FY24 and $3.2 million in 9MFY24. The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q3FY24 and 9MFY24 in millions of dollars:

         Q3FY24 9MFY24
Cash provided by operating activities 56.1   156.9  
Additions to property and equipment (1.5 ) (4.8 )
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired -   (142.7 )
Issuances of common shares, net of issuance costs 0.4   6.4  
Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements -   (4.9 )
Payment of contingent consideration -   (6.3 )
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (2.8 ) (1.4 )
Net change in cash 52.2   3.2  
Cash, beginning of period 227.4   276.4  
Cash, end of period 279.6   279.6  

Conference Call
Members of Descartes’ executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 5. Designated numbers are +1 416 764 8658 for North America and +1 888 886 7786 for international, using conference ID 13014079#.

The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations. Phone conference dial-in or webcast login is required approximately 10 minutes beforehand.

Replays of the conference call will be available until December 12, 2023, by dialing +1 416 764 8692 or Toll-Free for North America using +1 877 674 7070 with Playback Passcode: 014079#. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Descartes Investor Contact
Laurie McCauley                                                                     
(519) 746-2969
investor@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relates to Descartes' expectations concerning future revenues and earnings, and our projections for any future reductions in expenses or growth in margins and generation of cash; our assessment of the potential impact of geopolitical events, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine (the “Russia-Ukraine Conflict”), and between Israel and Hamas (“Israel-Hamas Conflict”), or other potentially catastrophic events, such as the COVID-19 virus (the "Pandemic") on our business, results of operations and financial condition; continued growth and acquisitions including our assessment of any increased opportunity for our products and services as a result of trends in the logistics and supply chain industries; rate of profitable growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin operating range; demand for Descartes' solutions; growth of Descartes' Global Logistics Network (“GLN”); customer buying patterns; customer expectations of Descartes; development of the GLN and the benefits thereof to customers; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions including the following: global shipment volumes continuing at levels generally consistent with those experienced historically; the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Israel-Hamas Conflict and the Pandemic not having a material negative impact on shipment volumes or on the demand for the products and services of Descartes by its customers and the ability of those customers to continue to pay for those products and services; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional customs and security regulations relating to the provision of electronic information for imports and exports; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional trade restrictions and sanctioned party lists with respect to doing business with certain countries, organizations, entities and individuals; Descartes' continued operation of a secure and reliable business network; the stability of general economic and market conditions, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; equity and debt markets continuing to provide Descartes with access to capital; Descartes' continued ability to identify and source attractive and executable business combination opportunities; Descartes' ability to develop solutions that keep pace with the continuing changes in technology, and our continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights. These assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Descartes, or developments in Descartes' business or industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, Descartes' ability to successfully identify and execute on acquisitions and to integrate acquired businesses and assets, and to predict expenses associated with and revenues from acquisitions; the impact of network failures, information security breaches or other cyber-security threats; disruptions in the movement of freight and a decline in shipment volumes including as a result of contagious illness outbreaks; a deterioration of general economic conditions or instability in the financial markets accompanied by a decrease in spending by our customers; the ability to attract and retain key personnel and the ability to manage the departure of key personnel and the transition of our executive management team; changes in trade or transportation regulations that currently require customers to use services such as those offered by Descartes; changes in customer behaviour and expectations; Descartes’ ability to successfully design and develop enhancements to our products and solutions; departures of key customers; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates; Descartes' ability to retain or obtain sufficient capital in addition to its debt facility to execute on its business strategy, including its acquisition strategy; disruptions in the movement of freight; the potential for future goodwill or intangible asset impairment as a result of other-than-temporary decreases in Descartes' market capitalization; and other factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada, including Descartes' most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.

The term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges, acquisition-related expenses, and contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from acquisitions). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes’ ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed six acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2023 and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q3FY24, Q2FY24, Q1FY24, Q4FY23, and Q3FY23, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) Q3FY24 Q2FY24 Q1FY24 Q4FY23 Q3FY23
Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 26.6   28.1   29.4   29.8   26.5  
Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:          
Interest expense 0.3   0.3   0.3   0.3   0.3  
Investment income (2.7 ) (2.0 ) (1.6 ) (2.8 ) (1.1 )
Income tax expense 8.2   10.4   8.4   6.3   9.0  
Depreciation expense 1.5   1.4   1.3   1.4   1.3  
Amortization of intangible assets 15.3   15.5   14.7   14.3   14.7  
Stock-based compensation and related taxes 4.6   4.4   3.3   3.6   3.6  
Other charges 9.7   2.5   1.9   2.5   0.2  
Adjusted EBITDA 63.5   60.6   57.7   55.4   54.5  
           
Revenues 144.7   143.4   136.6   125.1   121.5  
Net income as % of revenues 18 % 20 % 22 % 24 % 22 %
Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 44 % 42 % 42 % 44 % 45 %
           

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for 9MFY24 and 9MFY23, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions)       9MFY24 9MFY23
Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations       84.1   72.5  
Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:          
Interest expense       1.0   0.8  
Investment income       (6.3 ) (1.7 )
Income tax expense       27.0   25.2  
Depreciation expense       4.1   3.8  
Amortization of intangible assets       45.4   45.9  
Stock-based compensation and related taxes       12.4   10.3  
Other charges       14.0   3.0  
Adjusted EBITDA       181.7   159.8  
           
Revenues       424.7   360.9  
Net income as % of revenues       20 % 20 %
Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues       43 % 44 %


The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)
        

  October 31, January 31,
  2023   2023  
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS    
Cash 279,609   276,385  
Accounts receivable (net)    
Trade 46,443   45,173  
Other 20,815   11,658  
Prepaid expenses and other 26,289   24,676  
Inventory 897   759  
  374,053   358,651  
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 23,967   22,247  
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 11,902   11,434  
RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 5,100   6,774  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 2,828   11,483  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 263,014   229,808  
GOODWILL 751,915   675,647  
  1,432,779   1,316,044  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Accounts payable   14,198    10,569
Accrued liabilities   106,869    80,309
Lease obligations   3,061    3,397
Income taxes payable   3,710    7,536
Deferred revenue   81,211    67,784
  209,049   169,595  
LONG-TERM DEBT -   -  
LEASE OBLIGATIONS 2,860   3,923  
DEFERRED REVENUE 1,524   1,615  
INCOME TAXES PAYABLE 9,191   6,120  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 23,125   35,400  
  245,749   216,653  
     
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Common shares – unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled 85,108,141 at October 31, 2023 (January 31, 2023 – 84,820,100) 547,540  

538,448		  
Additional paid-in capital 490,924   486,551  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (40,353 ) (30,456 )
Retained earnings 188,919   104,848  
  1,187,030   1,099,391  
      1,432,779   1,316,044  


The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(US dollars in thousands, except per share and weighted average share amounts; US GAAP; Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  October 31, October 31,   October 31, October 31,
  2023   2022     2023   2022  
           
REVENUES 144,698   121,467     424,705   360,873  
COST OF REVENUES 34,325   27,530     102,184   84,272  
GROSS MARGIN 110,373   93,937     322,521   276,601  
EXPENSES          
Sales and marketing 17,209   14,637     51,583   42,188  
Research and development 21,118   17,400     62,923   52,124  
General and administrative 14,712   12,293     42,747   36,635  
Other charges 9,679   200     14,067   2,971  
Amortization of intangible assets 15,250   14,710     45,408   45,844  
  77,968   59,240     216,728   179,762  
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 32,405   34,697     105,793   96,839  
INTEREST EXPENSE (343 ) (285 )   (1,020 ) (847 )
INVESTMENT INCOME 2,717   1,037     6,287   1,651  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 34,779   35,449     111,060   97,643  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)          
Current 10,334   9,252     30,207   21,591  
Deferred (2,157 ) (272 )   (3,218 ) 3,566  
  8,177   8,980     26,989   25,157  
NET INCOME 26,602   26,469     84,071   72,486  
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
Basic 0.31   0.31     0.99   0.85  
Diluted 0.31   0.31     0.97   0.84  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands)          
Basic 85,101   84,797     85,045   84,782  
Diluted 86,791   86,483     86,772   86,400  

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  October 31, October 31,   October 31, October 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income 26,602   26,469   84,071   72,486  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation 1,452   1,289   4,080   3,835  
Amortization of intangible assets 15,250   14,710   45,408   45,844  
Stock-based compensation expense 4,513   3,576   11,883   10,099  
Other non-cash operating activities (15 ) (97 ) 57   (46 )
Deferred tax (recovery) expense (2,157 ) (272 ) (3,218 ) 3,566  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities 10,405   5,240   14,635   5,962  
Cash provided by operating activities 56,050   50,915   156,916   141,746  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Additions to property and equipment (1,462 ) (1,005 ) (4,845 ) (4,427 )
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired -   -   (142,700 ) (103,988 )
Cash used in investing activities (1,462 ) (1,005 ) (147,545 ) (108,415 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Payment of debt issuance costs -   -   (39 ) (66 )
Issuance of common shares for cash, net of issuance costs 447   1,156   6,468   1,655  
Payment of contingent consideration -   -   (6,320 ) (5,215 )
Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements -   -   (4,886 ) -  
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 447   1,156   (4,777 ) (3,626 )
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (2,835 ) (2,740 ) (1,370 ) (5,786 )
Increase in cash 52,200   48,326   3,224   23,919  
Cash, beginning of period 227,409   189,030   276,385   213,437  
Cash, end of period 279,609   237,356   279,609   237,356  


Primary Logo

