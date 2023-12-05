Asurint Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Re-Accreditation

Raleigh, N.C., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that Asurint has successfully demonstrated continued compliance with the Background Screening Organization Accreditation Program (BSOAP) and is recognized as BSCC-Accredited.

"We are extremely excited to continue being recognized as an accredited organization with the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA),” says Kelly Uebel, Asurint General Counsel. “Asurint remains committed to upholding the highest standards of business practices, with an emphasis on compliance in all aspects of fulfillment along with a focus on thorough client education. This recognition is a testament to the work we do day in and day out for our valued clients."

Each year, U.S. employers, organizations and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports, are currently regulated at both the federal and state level.

Since its inception, PBSA has maintained that there is a strong need for a singular, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSOAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSOAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings national recognition to background screening organizations (also referred to as Consumer Reporting Agencies). This recognition will stand as the industry “seal,” representing a background screening organization’s commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.

The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, consumer reporting agencies must pass a rigorous onsite audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product standards, service standards, and general business practices.

Any U.S.-based employment screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the standard, the policies and procedures, and measurements is available at www.thepbsa.org.

Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) represents the interests of more than 900 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment and background screening. PBSA provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry, and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state and local regulations. For more information, visit www.thepbsa.org.

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology — backed by expert answers and personalized assistance — helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success. Learn more at www.asurint.com.

