Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,376 in the last 365 days.

Study: JD candidates at ABA accredited schools declined 25%

(Subscription required) Graduates of California-accredited law schools had a pass rate of just 21% on the July 2022 bar exam, compared with 67% for graduates of ABA-accredited schools, according to the State Bar.

You just read:

Study: JD candidates at ABA accredited schools declined 25%

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more