The International Code Council Releases 2024 International Codes®

2024 International Codes are now available for order and preorder on the International Code Council website

Washington, D.C., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Code Council’s 2024 International Codes® (I-Codes) are now available for order in print and digital formats. As part of the Code Council’s digital transformation strategy to enhance the user experience, the updated I-Codes® have undergone substantial design and formatting changes, resulting in a revolutionary design that improves both readability and sustainability.

The recently released I-Codes include the 2024 editions of the:

  • International Building Code®
  • International Existing Building Code®
  • International Fuel Gas Code®
  • International Mechanical Code®
  • International Plumbing Code®
  • International Private Sewage Disposal Code®
  • International Property Maintenance Code®
  • International Swimming Pool and Spa Code®
  • International Wildland-Urban Interface Code®
  • International Zoning Code®
  • ICC Performance Code for Buildings and Facilities®

The remaining 2024 International Codes will be released in early 2024.

“We are continuously looking for ways to improve the user experience,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “The 2024 I-Codes enhance safety, increase affordability and incorporate the latest advancements in building science, and we are looking forward to users engaging with the new format.”

Other notable changes to the 2024 I-Codes include QR codes replacing marginal markings and a new NFC tag pilot program. More information on all of the style changes made to the I-Codes can be found here.  

Visit here to preorder or purchase the 2024 I-codes. 

About the International Code Council
The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.


Donna Campbell
International Code Council 
(734) 660-6518
dcampbell@iccsafe.org

