Greater Scranton Board of REALTORS® partners with MLS Grid to manage real estate data feeds

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Scranton Board of REALTORS® announces that the organization's Multiple Listing Services (MLS) has begun using MLS Grid to deliver and standardize data transfers for its members.

The move makes the Greater Scranton Board of REALTORS® the second association in Pennsylvania to move to MLS Grid in recent months. This continues the goal of MLS Grid to create marketplace efficiency by streamlining data transfers across real estate markets nationwide and providing standardized vendor licenses.

With more than 500 MLSs operating nationwide, it’s often a challenge for brokerages to combine data from multiple markets to serve websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services and brokerage management systems. The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. MLS Grid’s platform is built on trusted, open technology standards which help organizations efficiently deliver or receive data.

“Our team is always seeking ways we can best serve our members” said Greater Scranton Board of REALTORS® Association Executive Brittany Kinsman. “With the help of MLS Grid, we’ll be able to provide a faster process for data licensing, billing, distribution, and online compliance.”

MLS Grid is run by MLS executives and developers with more than 60 years of combined MLS experience. This team understands the industry and the challenges brokers and associations face in a fast-evolving market.

“All MLSs face similar pain points with managing data feeds and licensing. Our simplified process saves MLS staff significant time and resources,” said MLS Grid CEO Joseph Szurgyi. “We help MLSs, brokers, and tech companies work together efficiently to achieve a common goal as well as implement the increasingly important RESO data standards.”

About Greater Scranton Board of REALTORS®

The Greater Scranton Board of REALTORS® serves more than 600 MLS subscribers in northeast Pennsylvania and is a leading advocate for real estate professionals, offering education, resources, and support to its members. The association has a mission of providing members with innovative services, programs and education and advocating for private property rights. It places an emphasis on professionalism and ethical real estate practices.

About MLS Grid

Currently representing nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.

Joseph Szurgyi MLS Grid 801-244-5742 joseph@mlsgrid.com Brittany Kinsman Pike/Wayne Association of Realtors® 570-587-1757 bkinsman@gsbr.org